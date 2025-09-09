Vegas food truck known for pasta cones opens 1st restaurant

The restaurant, like the truck, will feature four signature pastas, plus some new dishes.

Endless Pastabilities, the food truck whose garlic knot bread cones stuffed with pasta celebrate the impromptu spirit of cooking on the go, is coming in from the road. Endless Pastabilities — the brick-and-mortar version — is debuting on Sept. 24 on South Maryland Parkway, near Henderson.

The new restaurant marks the culmination of a literal three-year journey for the Endless truck, which chef Ryan Dunphy and Samantha Burt launched in September 2022. Since then, the couple has traveled across the Las Vegas Valley serving made-to-order pasta to folks at festivals, events and other gatherings (including the Super Bowl).

Dunphy has been cooking Italian food for 15 years, Burt said, and “what started as a passion turned into a lifelong dream to open a place he could finally call his own.”

‘A household name’

Burt said the couple began searching for a spot for the restaurant in summer 2024, receiving the keys last September to the space at 9882 S. Maryland Parkway, Suite 102, two doors down from Shàng Artisan Noodle.

It’s been a long road getting here, but we’re so excited to finally open our doors,” Burt said. “Now, our customers can enjoy their favorite dishes on a weekly basis, and our dream of becoming a household name is one step closer to reality.”

The restaurant, Burt said, would feature the truck’s four signature pastas — lasagna, penne alla vodka with shrimp, fettuccine Alfredo with grilled chicken, spaghetti marinara and meatballs — plus the bread cones. New dishes are on the way, too: freshly baked focaccia, chicken cutlet Parmigiana, house cheesecake and a rotating seasonal special.

‘Small but mighty’

On the truck, the couple prided themselves on sending out pasta-stuffed cones in less than five minutes. The restaurant draws on some of that hustle in its storefront premises with only 20 seats.

“Just like our food truck, we’re small but mighty!” Burt said. “Since we’re known for being undeniably fast, we expect a lot of takeout and delivery, but we’d love for you to come in, grab a seat at the bar and watch your pasta get freshly tossed right in front of you.”

Burt said the food truck would continue to serve at events while the couple launched the restaurant. Initial hours for Endless Pastabilities are 4 to 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 4 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 4 to 10 p.m. Sunday. The restaurant will extend its hours and be open for an additional day, Burt said, once the owners navigate going mobile while also going brick-and-mortar.

