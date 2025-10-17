Vegas-born Mediterranean restaurant hits the Strip for spot No. 10

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill, a chain founded almost a decade ago in Las Vegas, has opened its 10th location in the valley. This time, Great Greek has hit the Strip.

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill, a chain founded almost a decade ago in Las Vegas, has opened its 10th location in the valley. This time, Great Greek has hit the Strip, launching a concession at T-Mobile Arena. It is the brand’s first-ever presence in a sports and entertainment venue.

The expansion comes as Great Greek co-founders Nick Della Penna and Trent Jones “recognized that traditional real estate options were becoming more limited. To continue fueling growth, they began exploring nontraditional spaces,” according to a Thursday announcement.

The new spot, on T-Mobile’s main concourse, offers a scaled-down menu that includes hummus, feta fries, a Great Greek gyro, a falafel pita and Mom’s rice pudding.

Today, Great Greek ranks among the 10 fastest-growing restaurant chains in the country, according to data firm Technomic, with more than 70 locations in 22 states. Visit thegreatgreekgrill.com.

