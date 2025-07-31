‘Value and vibe’: Why happy hours matter in Las Vegas

“We’re definitely seeing more people seek out value, which makes a well-executed happy hour even more important,” says Ryan Labbe, CEO and founder of 81/82 Group.

“Happy hours used to be about, ‘Give something for cheap, and it just brings people in,’ ” Bruce Kalman says. “And now, everybody’s doing that. So (it becomes), what sets you apart?”

For Kalman, director of food and beverage for Midtown Las Vegas, that includes offering a $6 pasta hour at The Pepper Club at The English Hotel. From 4 to 5 p.m. daily, guests can order dishes including rigatoni and mushroom cavatelli that are the “same exact pasta, same portion, same quality,” Kalman says, as the ones available for $18 or $19 on the dinner menu.

“It’s offering the opportunity to give a preview of what you’re doing to people that may have not come in before or may not be able to afford to come in normally,” he explains.

The approach isn’t that much different at SoulBelly BBQ, which Kalman founded in 2021. In addition to drink specials like a $10 beer and a shot combo, there’s a $5 cornbread slider with pulled pork and coleslaw that’s only available from 2 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 9 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

“Be genuinely hospitable,” Kalman says of his philosophy. “Provide a great product … and make it a good deal for people so they can come in and really try a bunch of food.”

Creating an atmosphere

Given the current economic uncertainty, deals are top-of-mind for consumers as well as bars and restaurants.

“We’re definitely seeing more people seek out value, which makes a well-executed happy hour even more important,” says Ryan Labbe, CEO and founder of 81/82 Group. “Guests are being more intentional with how they spend, so they’re drawn to experiences that feel worth it. When a happy hour delivers quality, consistency and a great atmosphere, it still draws a strong crowd even in tough economic times.”

La Neta Cocina y Lounge in Downtown Summerlin, one of several 81/82 Group bars and restaurants around the valley, has a daily happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m. During those hours, guests can order $7 drinks including classic, spicy mango and cucumber margaritas and $7 appetizers including lobster ceviche cones and trash nachos.

“A good happy hour strikes the right balance between value and vibe,” Labbe says. “It’s not just about discounted drinks. It’s about creating an atmosphere where people want to spend time.”

Spending time, even with discounted prices, can be a lifeline for businesses.

“Happy hours can be incredibly impactful,” Labbe says, “especially during slower dayparts like early evenings or weekday afternoons.”

When executed well, he adds, a happy hour can become a core part of that bar or restaurant’s identity.

Still deals to be found

“It shouldn’t be forgotten that Vegas grew up as a deals kind of town,” Eric Gladstone says. “It’s absolutely phased away from that in a lot of respects. … I think people are always looking for a great deal here, and they’re thrilled to find it.”

Gladstone is the team leader at The Feast of Friends, a hospitality marketing company that’s involved with everything from branding to menu design to defining the strategy and goals for its clients’ happy hours.

A good happy hour, Gladstone says, is “something that introduces you to the restaurant. If you’re going to a happy hour, it’s usually because you’re curious about a place, but you’re not ready to sit and commit.”

As a consumer, he says, deals are great, but not when they sacrifice quality. If done correctly, happy hours can serve as a sampling of what an establishment does best.

“It gives you an opportunity to try out a restaurant,” Gladstone says, “even if you feel like, ‘I can’t justify doing a whole meal here. But I got 40 bucks, and at least I’ll feel like I got to check out the restaurant.’ ”

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567.