Top US chefs assembling in Las Vegas; ‘we want women to leave inspired’

The statistic gobsmacked Elizabeth Blau, the Las Vegas (and Dallas and Vancouver, British Columbia) restaurateur and philanthropist.

She was watching “A Fine Line,” the film by MAPP, a national nonprofit empowering women, about gender disparity in the restaurant and hospitality industry. A significant takeaway from the film is that women represent more than 50 percent of students enrolled in culinary and hospitality programs — but only about 7 percent of them ever become executive chefs or restaurant owners or hospitality executives.

The number “was really a punch in the gut,” Blau said. “How can this be in the single digits?” Exceeding that figure “shouldn’t be a lofty goal that isn’t achievable.”

As is her wont, Blau decided to do something about the situation, which led to the inaugural Women in Hospitality Leadership Conference that runs March 30 and 31 at Wynn Las Vegas. The event is hosted by Women’s Hospitality Initiative, co-founded by Blau in Vegas in 2020, and by MAPP (Mentorship, Advocacy, Purpose and the Power of Community). The event benefits WHI and MAPP.

Blau and Elaine Wynn, co-founder of Wynn Resorts International, are the keynote presenters, joined by celebrated chefs such as Cat Cora, the first woman Iron Chef; Lorena Garcia, founder of the Chica restaurants, including a Vegas outpost; Angie Mar, founder of Mar Hospitality Group of New York City; Esther Choi, owner of three New York restaurants, including Mokbar, which also has a location in Vegas; and Antonia Lofasco, the author and TV food personality.

The conference, open to hospitality professionals and to the public (tickets/agenda: mappimpact.org/conference-2025), features panels, workshops, networking, mentorship opportunities and a keynote discussion, all culminating with a Legacy Gala at the Harrah College of Hospitality at UNLV.

“We are bringing aspiring women leaders and established women leaders and incredible chefs together to this conference to promote leadership of women in hospitality,” Blau said. “We want to make sure women in Las Vegas and around the country have the tools and mentors and advocates that they need. We want women to leave inspired.”

‘Las Vegas mom’

Vegas seemed the ideal place for the inaugural conference, said Blau, who is also the CEO of Blau & Associates, the hospitality company she runs with her husband, chef Kim Canteenwalla.

“Las Vegas is the most hospitality-dense city in America. What if we focused in our city on the women in the industry? What if all the casino players worked together? What if we got companies, men and women, to work together to do everything we can to make a change?

The marquee discussion, between Blau and Wynn, is called “Inspired Leadership: Merging Ambition, Well-Being, and Purpose.” Blau described the conversation as a fireside chat, paying tribute to Wynn as embodying the spirit of generational mentorship at the heart of the conference.

“She’s my Las Vegas mom. She has watched me from a 27-year-old young businesswoman to the CEO of my company and has been with me on every part of the journey.”

All the mentors

That spirit informs other programming at the conference, with keynote chefs and other industry leaders interacting with attendees and offering practical strategies and information.

There are “power talks” with question-and-answer sessions, “mentorship speed dating” with topics that include marketing and public relations, workshops ranging from building brand identity to pitching investors, and a cocktail tasting experience on creating compelling drinks led by Mariena Mercer Boarini, the doyenne of Vegas mixology and the chief mixologist for Wynn Las Vegas, and other mixologists.

The Legacy Gala features food from about 30 woman-led restaurants, wines and craft cocktails.

Lessons for anyone

Although the conference involves the hospitality industry, Blau said the programming and inspiration can be applied broadly.

“Any woman could attend this conference and take the leadership principles we’re talking about and apply them to any industry. The lessons learned should cross all boundaries.”

And Blau, who is arguably the leading figure of her generation of women in Vegas food and drink, offered a commitment to those coming up behind her (without any Girl Boss social media posturing), plus a wish for inclusivity.

“I hope the next generation is not talking about glass ceilings and broken ladders (to advancement). I hope they don’t even know about that. It’s about men and women working together, this conference for women, but making sure men are as strong an advocate as women are.”

