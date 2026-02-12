This ritzy 60-year-old LA cheese store is touching down briefly in Las Vegas

The shop is famed for its global selection of cheeses while also offering wine, specialty goods and signature sandwiches.

The Cheese Store of Beverly Hills, for 60 years a purveyor of global cheese and other culinary finery to the affluent of Los Angeles, is coming to Las Vegas for the first time — for one day.

From noon to 5 p.m. Feb. 28, The Cheese Store is popping up at the Grid Iron Grill inside Red Rock Resort. The pop-up features a selection of the store’s cheeses and its freshly prepared signature sandwiches.

The sandwich selection includes Le Gourmand assembled from house-roasted turkey, triple crème brie and maple onion confit; La Macellaia with prosciutto cotto, finocchiona (fennel salami), coppa, spicy ventricina salami and provolone; and Le Rôti layering roasted Double R Ranch ribeye, Gruyère and Havarti.

The menu also features Caesar salad with grilled Jidori chicken; miniature cheese boards with Gouda, brie and goat cheddar; housemade dolce ricotta and warm chocolate chip cookies; and specialty products like Vesti’s Zippy Dill & Vinegar Chips.

“We’re excited to share a little slice of what makes The Cheese Store so special with an entirely new audience,” Dominick DiBartolomeo, the owner of the shop, said of the Vegas pop-up in a Wednesday announcement.

