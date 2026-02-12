site-bg-left
Cheese selections from The Cheese Store of Beverly Hills, which is opening a pop up in late Feb ...
Cheese selections from The Cheese Store of Beverly Hills, which is opening a pop up in late February 2026 at Red Rock in Las Vegas. (Vanessa Tierney Photography)
The exterior of The Cheese Store of Beverly Hills, which is opening a pop up in late February 2 ...
The exterior of The Cheese Store of Beverly Hills, which is opening a pop up in late February 2026 at Red Rock in Las Vegas. (Station Casinos)
Dining Out

This ritzy 60-year-old LA cheese store is touching down briefly in Las Vegas

/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 12, 2026 - 1:34 pm
 

The Cheese Store of Beverly Hills, for 60 years a purveyor of global cheese and other culinary finery to the affluent of Los Angeles, is coming to Las Vegas for the first time — for one day.

From noon to 5 p.m. Feb. 28, The Cheese Store is popping up at the Grid Iron Grill inside Red Rock Resort. The pop-up features a selection of the store’s cheeses and its freshly prepared signature sandwiches.

The sandwich selection includes Le Gourmand assembled from house-roasted turkey, triple crème brie and maple onion confit; La Macellaia with prosciutto cotto, finocchiona (fennel salami), coppa, spicy ventricina salami and provolone; and Le Rôti layering roasted Double R Ranch ribeye, Gruyère and Havarti.

The menu also features Caesar salad with grilled Jidori chicken; miniature cheese boards with Gouda, brie and goat cheddar; housemade dolce ricotta and warm chocolate chip cookies; and specialty products like Vesti’s Zippy Dill & Vinegar Chips.

“We’re excited to share a little slice of what makes The Cheese Store so special with an entirely new audience,” Dominick DiBartolomeo, the owner of the shop, said of the Vegas pop-up in a Wednesday announcement.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

