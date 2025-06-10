This Italian steakhouse from New York City is coming to the Vegas Strip

The creator of the restaurant is also opening next door an outpost of his famously exclusive Manhattan private club.

Sartiano’s Italian Steakhouse draws together a hospitality hotshot from New York City, the adjacent allure of a private club, a chef thrice-crowned with a James Beard Award, a famed hospitality design firm, family roots and the high style of Wynn Las Vegas.

The restaurant, set to debut this winter overlooking the greens of Wynn Golf Club, is a project of Scott Sartiano and his Bond Hospitality, creator of Zero Bond. This private Manhattan social club will have a Vegas outpost (also opening this winter) next door to the restaurant. The original Sartiano’s is in the group’s Mercer hotel in Manhattan.

Chef Alfred Portale, the Beard Award winner and pioneer of New American cooking, is the culinary director. Tihany Design, long one of the world’s top hospitality design firms, is fashioning the look and feel of Sartiano’s, in partnership with Todd-Avery Lenahan, president and chief creative officer of Wynn Design & Development.

Sartiano’s encompasses a bar, a lounge, the main restaurant, a private dining room and a dining terrace.

“It’s a full-circle moment to bring Sartiano’s to Las Vegas, a city built on hospitality and showmanship,” Sartiano said. “This restaurant is personal, rooted in my family’s Neapolitan heritage, elevated by Chef Portale’s vision, and designed to deliver something timeless yet unexpected. Wynn is the perfect partner for this next chapter.”

On the menu

Chef Michael Rubinstein, a Vegas veteran of Momofuku, Vetri Cucina and Majordomo Meat & Fish, will lead the kitchen day to day, sending out a menu that merges Italian standards with modern American steakhouse dishes. Sartiano’s Vegas will feature signature dishes from its New York sibling, as well as new items for the Wynn. Among those newcomers:

• Golden Osetra caviar cannoli with whipped mascarpone and chives;

• Baked clams with pancetta, smoked bacon and lemon;

• Lasagna with wild mushroom, black truffle, and Parmigiano-Reggiano;

• Paccheri pasta (to share) with herbed ricotta and “Sunday sauce”;

• Dover sole piccata with capers and lemon butter;

• Cuts of American and Japanese wagyu, including a 40-ounce Double R Ranch dry-aged bistecca alla Fiorentina tomahawk steak that’s carved tableside and served with Brunello beef jus and salsa verde.

Dishes touch down in a sleek space that unites Milanese architectural history, a refreshed mid-century modernism, nods to Old Vegas, bold geometric patterns, a terrazzo floor and a striking arched ceiling.

The Sartiano’s announcement follows the recent debut of Pisces Bar & Seafare on the Lake of Dreams at the Wynn. More information will be available soon at wynnlasvegas.com/dining/fine-dining/sartianos.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.