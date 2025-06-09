This famed pastrami sandwich spot is finally coming to Las Vegas

It appears that The Hat, the Southern California restaurant renowned for its pastrami dip sandwiches, is finally making its way to Las Vegas.

Clark County building records show commercial plumbing and grading permits have been issued for The Hat at 6215 S. Rainbow Blvd., at Sobb Avenue, in Spring Valley. A commercial construction sign listing The Hat is attached to a chain-link fence surrounding the vacant parcel.

Six years ago, word emerged that The Hat was going to open on the same site, but that project was never completed. The restaurant began in 1951 as a roadside stand in Alhambra, Calif., serving pastrami dip sandwiches. Today, there are 11 locations in Southern California. The Spring Valley shop will be the first outside California.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.