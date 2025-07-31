This 80-year-old LA burger shop is opening on the Las Vegas Strip

Irv’s Burgers, the Los Angeles institution founded in 1946 as a roadside stand, where house sauce anoints double patties and house chili tops beef dogs in butter-toasted buns and pastrami sandwiches stack up with hot honey mustard, is opening its second Las Vegas location, this time on the Strip.

On Aug. 7, Irv’s debuts in the Miracle Eats Food Court in the Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood, following the launch of the first Vegas location in December 2023 in Eat Your Heart Out food hall at Durango casino.

Burgers featuring pressed-to-order patties lead off the menu, variously outfitted with classic fixings or a choice of add-ons or the classics plus grilled onions. Standard dogs and chili cheese dogs, several sandwich styles (including BLTs and tuna melts), and fries, tots and onion rings round out the menu. Plus signature milkshakes.

Also at the food hall

Miracle Mile Shops announced Miracle Eats in December 2023. Today, Irv’s Burgers joins six other concepts at the food hall: Carnegie Pizza (pies in New York and other styles), Chipotle Mexican Grill, Dave’s Hot Chicken (spicy tenders and sandwiches), Fat Tuesday (daiquiris), Lobster ME (lobster tacos and rolls and other seafood), and Tacotarian (vegan tacos).

The new Irv’s continues the ongoing changes to the food and drink offerings at the Miracle Mile Shops, including the closing of Ocean One Bar and Grille, one of the cheapest restaurants on the Strip, in late 2024, and the recent news that Blue Martini would be moving to a three-story $9.3 million nightlife space in the former Urban Outfitters in the shops.

