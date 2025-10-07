Think pink! Vegas food and drink specials for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

The eats and sips range from a lavish afternoon tea to lively cocktails to a Ferris wheel of desserts.

October is painted pink — the international color of the fight against breast cancer — for National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Here are a dozen Las Vegas bars and restaurants offering ways to eat and drink pink this month for a good cause.

Peacock Alley: This 23-floor lounge is serving its Pink Ribbon Tea with savory items (curried chicken sandwich, strawberry cream sandwich, smoked salmon sandwich, brie and pear gougères) and sweet items (pomegranate éclair, strawberry guava tart, blood orange cheesecake dome, pink chocolate spice cake).

Cost: $64, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Las Vegas Breast Cancer Warriors. Seatings at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Reservations: sevenrooms.com/reservations/PeacockAlleyLV. In the Waldorf Astoria

Beauty & Essex is donating 10 percent of sales from select menu items to the American Cancer Society. Look for a #DrinkPink vodka and hibiscus strawberry cocktail ($22), tuna poke wonton tacos ($26), grilled cheese and tomato soup dumplings ($23), braised chicken and ricotta truffle meatballs ($28), and a Pink Wonder Wheel of desserts ($41). In The Cosmopolitan

Cabo Wabo Cantina is donating $1 from each Vojito cocktail sold to Susan G. Komen Nevada, a nonprofit whose programs include research to end breast cancer. The Vojito is made with berry vodka, house sour mix, fresh blackberries, blueberries, lime, mint and soda water. Cost: $16.45. In the Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood

El Segundo Sol is presenting a Pink Paradise cocktail ($15), a Lychee Lush shot ($12) and a Guava Getaway mocktail ($8), with a portion of the sales proceeds benefiting the Las Vegas Breast Cancer Warriors. In Fashion Show mall

Hakkasan is donating 10 percent of sales from select menu items to the American Cancer Society. Look for crisp duck salad with pomelo ($17), Hakka noodle with mushroom and egg ($28), and pink spikey lemon with yuzu curd and calamansi gel ($19). In the MGM Grand

Happy Camper is serving a Raspberry Riot cocktail ($15), a Lychee Love shot ($12) and a Berry Melon Cooler mocktail ($8), with a portion of the sales proceeds benefiting the Las Vegas Breast Cancer Warriors. In Fashion Show mall

Lavo is donating 10 percent of sales from select menu items to the American Cancer Society. Think brick oven pizza Margherita ($28), penne alla vodka with prosciutto ($35) and pink tiramisù ($23). In the Palazzo Tower of The Venetian

Liam’s Den & Bubble Bar is featuring three $23 cocktails: a Ribbon Rose (prickly pear and rose gin, lemon, Chambord), a Lady in Pink (sparkling, Chambord, elderflower, cotton candy), and a Strawberry Strength (vanilla vodka, coconut cream, strawberry purée, lime). Liam’s is donating 20 percent of cocktail sales to the Las Vegas Breast Cancer Warriors. In The Venetian

Mon Ami Gabi is sending out Le Papillon Rose cocktail ($17.95) and Île Flotante with Praline de Saint-Genix dessert ($14.95), with a portion of the sales proceeds benefiting the Las Vegas Breast Cancer Warriors. In Paris Las Vegas

Stephano’s Greek and Mediterranean Grill is donating 10 percent of the proceeds from the Saturday sales of The Pink Plate to The Remissionaries, a local women-founded nonprofit that supports people in their fight against breast cancer. The Pink Plate ($19.95) features the chicken kebab plate and a fountain drink. Multiple locations at stephanoslv.com

Summer House is pouring its signature Summer House Rosé ($12/6 ounces, $18/9 ounces), with a portion of the sales proceeds benefiting the Las Vegas Breast Cancer Warriors. In Durango

Tao Asian Bistro is donating 10 percent of sales from select menu items to the American Cancer Society. Try a #DrinkPink vodka and hibiscus strawberry cocktail ($22), spicy tuna tartare on crisp rice ($27), crisp orange chicken with steamed bok choy ($41) and giant pink fortune cookie ($25). In The Venetian

