These Las Vegas doughnuts are on a hole other level

Whether it’s the new Donut Cube or more traditional fare, there should be something in this roundup for every set of taste buds.

How are we as a society supposed to come to a consensus on what makes a good doughnut if we can’t even agree on how to spell it?

(Any food looks more appetizing without the word “ugh” in the middle of it, but we’ll defer to Associated Press style.)

Regardless of how you spell it, there should be something in this roundup of five local doughnuts for every set of taste buds:

The Donut Cube

The Donut Cube debuted this week. It combines the buttery, flaky layers of a premium croissant with the playfulness of Wicked’s signature doughnuts — complete with a hole through the center. It’s crispy on the outside, tender on the inside and comes in pink strawberry, pistachio and Nutella flavors.

$5.25; Wicked Donuts, 9490 W. Lake Mead Blvd.

Birthday Cake Donut

Somehow, the idea of putting a hat on a hat — taking something that’s already perfect and adding to it — has picked up negative connotations. But it’s hard to imagine anyone taking issue with putting a mini confetti cake on this vanilla glaze doughnut with housemade sprinkles.

$9; Donutique, Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian

El Jefe

This yeast-raised doughnut is dipped in cinnamon sugar, covered in horchata icing that’s made in-house, then topped with a dash of cinnamon and a caramel-filled churro.

$3.75; Glaze Doughnuts, 6545 S. Fort Apache Road

S’mores Raised

For a little taste of the campfire, this chocolate-iced doughnut is blanketed with mini marshmallows, a chocolate drizzle and Graham cracker pieces.

$3.90; Randy’s Donuts, 2170 S. Rainbow Blvd., 10267 W. Charleston Blvd. and 5215 S. Fort Apache Road

Matcha Strawberry Oreo

This mochi doughnut is topped with a housemade matcha glaze, Oreo crumbs and fresh strawberry.

$4; Mama Chai’s, 4240 Spring Mountain Road

