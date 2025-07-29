These are the star chefs cooking at Bellagio Fountain Club during F1

Race weekend also includes a pop-up from two culinarians in their 20s who rose to fame cooking on TikTok.

Bellagio Fountain Club, which occupies a choice center-cut portion along the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix track, announced the culinary cruiserweights who will be headlining the club during the 2025 race, Nov. 20 to 22.

Chefs José Andrés, Mario Carbone, David Chang, Michael Mina, Masaharu Morimoto, Wolfgang Puck, Olivia Tiedemann, Bryan and Michael Voltaggio, and Jean-Georges Vongerichten are returning, joined this year for the first time by chefs Tom Colicchio, Antonia Lofaso and Brooke Williamson.

For race weekend, each chef will prepare and serve signature dishes to club guests as race cars roar by and the Fountains of Bellagio surge behind. Among the other food and drink experiences for race weekend: the famed Cheese Store of Beverly Hills, a pop-up from social media sensations Owen Han and H Woo Lee, and an appearance by chef Chad Colby of acclaimed Antico Nuovo in Los Angeles (he’s also consulting chef at Lago in Bellagio).

