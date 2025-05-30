These 5 jaw-dropping Las Vegas milkshakes are works of art

These viral shakes are as stunning as they are architecturally improbable. One of them is even vegan.

For generations, there were two milkshake flavors: chocolate and strawberry. Sure, vanilla existed, but that’s basically the antithesis of flavor.

Back in the day, if you were feeling indulgent, you might have been able to add whipped cream to your shake. If the server also offered you a cherry? Forget about it. You were done. That was the end of the line.

It shouldn’t be possible to improve on the simple perfection of a milkshake. But these five places have by crafting stunning, architecturally improbable works of art.

Donutella Bam-Boozled Shake

There was a hole in the jaw-dropping milkshake scene when Holsteins Shakes and Buns closed in July after 14 years at The Cosmopolitan. That hole is filled as of this week, as Holsteins can now be found in the Arts District. This boozy shake is made with coffee liqueur, Nutella, coffee and hazelnut croquant topped with a doughnut, pirouette cookie, chocolate-covered espresso beans and vanilla frosting.

$17; Holsteins Shakes and Buns, 1216 S. Main St.

Chocolate Lovers Krazy Milkshake

Creamberry may be best known for its viral cotton candy burrito, but it creates some showstopping milkshakes, too. This one’s made of chocolate ice cream, surrounded by mini-marshmallows and topped with a slice of double-layer chocolate cake, another scoop of chocolate ice cream, a chocolate wafer stick, a cosmic brownie and chocolate drizzle.

$20; Creamberry, 7965 S. Rainbow Blvd.

Vegan Vanilla Cookie Shake

CrazyShakes have been a signature part of Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer since 2015. This one has a vanilla-frosted rim with cookie crumbles and it’s topped with a “cookiewich,” crumbled cookies, chocolate chips, whipped cream and chocolate drizzle. The most amazing part is that it’s somehow vegan.

$17.50; Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer, The Venetian

Strawberry Cheesecake Freakshake

The Scotland-based beer company BrewDog has made a name for itself in the restaurant scene. Among the favorites is this strawberry concrete shake made with crumbled shortbread, fresh strawberries, hundreds and thousands (aka sprinkles) and strawberry cream with a slice of cheesecake on top.

$14; BrewDog Las Vegas, 3767 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Cosmic Cotton Candy Super Nova

At Planet Hollywood, this one’s a star. It begins with a hand-dipped cotton candy milkshake before adding rainbow sprinkles, white chocolate covered pretzels, cotton candy and a lollipop.

$16; Cafe Hollywood, Planet Hollywood

