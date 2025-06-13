The tortilla king of Las Vegas opens a stylish cocktail bar downtown

The bar is the first project from a new hospitality group co-founded by the two-time James Beard Award nominee.

In the latest Las Vegas bar and restaurant reconnaissance:

■ Chef D.J. Flores, founder-owner of Milpa, one of the finest Mexican restaurants in the city (including a Top 100 nod from the Las Vegas Review-Journal in 2024), has joined with hospitality veteran Aaron Cappello to launch Nivel Hospitality Group. The first project of the group is Nocturno, a stylish, lounge-y, linger-y cocktail bar that recently opened at 1017 S. First St., Suite 180, in the Arts District downtown.

Luis “Lu” Lopez is bar director. His impressive mixological bona fides include leadership positions at the Cocktail Collective in the Palazzo Tower of The Venetian, Wakuda restaurant (also in the Palazzo) and Youngblood in San Diego, named among North America’s 50 Best Bars by World’s 50 Best.

“Nocturno,” Flores said in a statement, “is inspired by those dimly lit cocktail bars where time slows down and everything feels cinematic — fresh citrus in the air, the sound of hand-cut ice, a crackling record in the background. A space made for the curious and the thirsty; for long conversations, quiet moments and perfectly made drinks.”

The deftly edited cocktail menu describes drinks by flavor profile, with brews and natural wines in the mix. The small plates menu — must try: pork trotter croquettes — explores the chef’s culinary interests beyond the Mexican cooking and housemade heirloom corn tortillas he’s known for (and which earned him two James Beard Award nominations).

Already, Nocturno feels like one of the most compelling bars to open in recent years in Vegas. Visit nocturnovegas.com.

■ UnderDog Beer Hall is holding its grand opening on Thursday in the Showcase Mall on the Strip. The beer hall is the re-imagined first floor of BrewDog Las Vegas, which continues upstairs as a rooftop restaurant, bar and terrace with panoramic views.

A ribbon cutting begins at 7 p.m. with an appearance by the Raiderettes, the cheerleading squad of the Las Vegas Raiders. The first 25 customers receive a special token for the chance to win prizes throughout the night. Guests may also enter for a chance to win a $1,000 Ticketmaster gift card.

All day, every day, UnderDog offers $7 beers and $10 pizzas. The beer hall also features 15-plus TVs, fan-favorite pints and specialty releases, as well as game-day promotions and pop-ups throughout the summer. The opening of UnderDog also launches BrewDog’s celebration of the underdogs of the world. Fans are invited to share their stories of grit and hustle with hashtag #IAmAnUnderDog.

■ The Sports Bra, a bar dedicated to women’s sports that started with 40 seats three years ago in the Sullivan’s Gulch neighborhood of northeast Portland, Oregon, recently announced its expansion to four cities, including Vegas.

“These aren’t just dots (or bras) on a map to us. These are cities with rich sports cultures and serious women’s sports legacies …” founder and CEO Jenny Nguyen said in the announcement. “We’re honored to plant roots in places where fandom runs deep and the demand for women’s sports is undeniable.”

The expansion sites and timelines have not been announced.

◆ ◆ ◆

The Carver-Steak & Eggs Burger is served from 5 p.m. nightly at Carversteak in Resorts World, but only at the main bar, only in small numbers, and only to people who know to ask for the off-menu dish. The burger stacks a sunny-side egg, chimichurri, American wagyu rib cap, Gruyère, a Mishima Reserve smashburger, crisp shallots and horseradish cream on a sesame brioche bun.

The $42 burger began as a late-night reward for executive chef Daniel Ontiveros, a way to unwind after the hard work of dinner service. The burger became a staff favorite, passed around in bites. On Sunday, for Father’s Day, the Carver-Steak Burger will be offered in the main dining room, too. After that, it’s back to the bar only.

◆ ◆ ◆

National Martini Day is June 19. Celebrate with bites, not sips, a fork, not a cocktail stem. Diner Ross in The Linq, a spot for a modern take on comfort food classics, is showcasing its Dirty Martini Salad for the holiday. The savory dish mingles martini olives, juniper, pimento, Roquefort, lemon and chives atop Bibb lettuce, for $17. Visit spiegelworld.com/restaurants/diner-ross.

◆ ◆ ◆

It’s cool and it’s hot at Jinya Ramen Bar as the Summer Chef’s Specials debut. Tan tan men features thick noodles in a chilled chicken, soy and sesame broth, with pork soboro (ground pork), baby bok choy, shredded leek, sesame seeds and a hit of chili oil heat ($18.80). For buffalo cauliflower, crisp florets are coated in a spicy signature buffalo sauce, accompanied by creamy ranch to tame the heat ($9).

Jinya is 4860 W. Flamingo Road and 7240 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite A. The specials are offered through August. Visit jinyaramenbar.com.

◆ ◆ ◆

Lago, the restaurant on the Bellagio lagoon once helmed by legendary chef Julian Serrano, who stepped away last year when he retired, is bringing aboard chef Chad Colby as a menu consultant for what a recent announcement called “the restaurant’s new approach to contemporary Italian cuisine.”

Colby, a James Beard Award nominee, owns and operates Antico Nuovo, named by The New York Times in May as one of the best restaurants in Los Angeles, and by the Los Angeles Times in 2024 as one of the top 10 Italian spots in the city. Lago will remain open during the transition. Will Colby’s foglie d’ulivo be on the new menu? Let’s hope so.

Email tips, questions or feedback to ontheside@reviewjournal.com.