The Top 100 Restaurants in Las Vegas are revealed Sunday

This second Top 100 from the Las Vegas Review-Journal features more off-Strip restaurants and varied cuisines than the debut list in 2024.

Where do you want to eat in Las Vegas? We have 100 suggestions — actually, 110 (more on that in a minute). On Sunday, our second annual list of the Top 100 Restaurants in Las Vegas posts online at neon.reviewjournal.com and arrives inside home delivery editions of the Review-Journal’s print editions. Online, users can also search the list by restaurant, cuisine and geographic location.

This year, about a third of the restaurants are on the Strip, with the rest spread throughout the valley, demonstrating that more great food than ever can be found in nearly every neighborhood.

The cooking traditions represented range more broadly than the inaugural list last year: Peruvian, French bistro, Hawaiian, soul food, Italian, vegan, Mexican, burgers, Spanish, baked goods, pizza, boisterous brunch, a host of Asian cuisines and more.

The current list also includes a winery, a wine merchant, a distillery and a handful of bars. They aren’t strictly restaurants, but they’re recognized because they significantly contribute to the culinary culture of the city.

Ten restaurants have also disappeared from the Top 100. They’ve been inducted into our debut Hall of Fame, which celebrates places whose longevity and enduring quality have elevated them from excellence to mainstay to icon. They’re beyond any list.

We hope our Top 100 inspires you try new restaurants and reminds you to visit old favorites. Bookmark the online list or keep your copy handy. Sending the online link to friends and family who might be visiting boosts the culinary conversation and planning. The flavors of Vegas await.

■ ■ ■

From 7 to 10 p.m. daily, Scotch 80 Prime in the Palms is offering its four-course Prime Time Wine & Dine prix fixe menu, with four choices for appetizer (including Ibérico lumpia), two choices for salad, four choices for main course (including New Zealand king salmon or Duroc pork chop), and two choices for dessert: Cost $95.

■ ■ ■

Il Chianti Italian just opened at 4175 S. Grand Canyon Drive, Suite 100, just south of the 215 Beltway. The new restaurant is the sibling of Il Chianti Italian in Henderson, a longtime favorite among locals. Chef Rudy Janeo owns the restaurants.

The menu features Caprese salad, lobster bisque, charred calamari, antipasti for two, risotto primavera, fideo pasta paella (a must-try), Nonna’s carbonara, classic preparations of chicken or veal, and chef’s specials such as salmon filet and sizzling lamb chops.

■ ■ ■

Las Vegas Distillery, 7330 Eastgate Road, Suite 100, Henderson, is celebrating World Martini Day on Saturday with versions of the cocktail made with vodka or gin produced in-house.

The event also features live music, a 007 backdrop and props for James Bond-inspired photos, $2 off espresso martinis made with house coffee liqueur, and swag bags for anyone who purchases a bottle of vodka or gin. Visit lasvegasdistillery.com.

■ ■ ■

Sun Club at the Fontainebleau runs from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily this summer at the property’s Legacy Pool. The Sun Club, featuring Veuve Clicquot, is one of several popping up at resort destinations around the world.

The club features vibrant Veuve Clicquot-yellow décor, stylish furnishings, music, Veuve Clicquot’s newest blends — Rich and Rich Rosé — and Road to the Sun accessories.

The pool’s chaise and cabana menus for Sun Club offer exotic fruit, La Côte Caesar salad, grilled Chicken Club and a La Côte double cheeseburger, all for pairing with flutes or bottles of Rich, Rich Rosé, Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label and Veuve Clicquot Rosé. Visit fontainebleaulasvegas.com to reserve a daybed or cabana.

■ ■ ■

Beginning 10 a.m. June 28, Famous Dave’s All-Star BBQ Series comes to Vegas at the southwest restaurant, 4390 Blue Diamond Road. Local barbecue pit masters compete in the chicken, ribs and wild card categories for the opportunity to move on to the World Food Championships in October in Indianapolis.

Besides the pit master contest, the Vegas event features free barbecue samples starting at 11 a.m., free chicken wings starting at 2 p.m. for people’s choice judging, free Pepsi, a live DJ, swag, giveaways, games and other activities.

Dave Anderson, founder of Famous Dave’s, and Harry Soo, founder of Slap Yo’ Daddy BBQ, are scheduled to attend. Details: famousdaves.com/allstarbbqseries.

■ ■ ■

During Pride Month in June, BBQ Mexicana, 8480 W. Sunset Road, is offering a guava agua fresca for $5, Border Grill, its sibling restaurant in Mandalay Bay, is offering a Flame-mingo for $16 and a watermelon cucumber margarita for $17. From each drink sale, $1 will be donated to The Center, serving the LGBTQ community of Southern Nevada.

■ ■ ■

Beginning 5 p.m. June 28, Ferraro’s Ristorante, 4480 Paradise Road, continues its Taste & Learn series by featuring four wines from Prunotto by Antinori paired with four Italian small plates. Among the matches: ’20 Barbera d’Asti fiulot red with guanciale risotto and ’20 Barbaresco with Spanish Pork. Cost: $150. Reservations: 702-364-5300.

Email tips, questions or feedback to ontheside@reviewjournal.com.