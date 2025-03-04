Tattoo and tipple: Vegas speakeasy and tattoo spot gets green light

The combination of a tattoo operation and alcohol service might seem surprising (and is illegal in some states), but according to SNHD, such a combination would be permitted in Vegas if certain guidelines are met.

A little ink, a little drink.

Down the Hatch, a tattoo outfit up front and a speakeasy in back, received approval in February from the Las Vegas Planning Commission for a special use permit covering full on-premise alcohol service. The proposed project at 1114 S. Main St., Suite 110, features a 1,460-square-foot interior and a 600-square-foot terrace. For many years, 8-Ball Bail Bonds occupied the space.

Planning documents show the tattoo parlor at the entrance to the project, with restrooms and storage beyond and a hallway leading to a bar and lounge at the rear.

Although the combination of a tattoo operation and alcohol service might seem surprising (and is illegal in some states), according to the Southern Nevada Health District, such a combination would be permitted in Vegas if body art activities did not occur where ingredients are stored or drinks are prepared, and if the space were properly constructed to sufficiently separate the two.

Down the Hatch comes during a busy period for new and proposed food and drink projects in downtown Vegas, including the December opening of Bar Boheme from chef James Trees, the late February debut of Echo Taste & Sound from chef Natalie Young, and the proposed Sublimotion restaurant whose planning documents tout “scenic art and technology” and “transforming the table into a stage.”

The Las Vegas Review-Journal has reached out to Patrick Cummings, owner of Down the Hatch, for comment.

