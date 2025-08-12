Talkin’ tiki: Las Vegas tiki bars share their signature drinks

The city’s love affair with tiki dates back to the Aku Aku, the swank, stand-alone Polynesian restaurant that opened at the Stardust in 1960.

Tiki culture in Las Vegas was nearly over before it really began.

The Aku Aku, a swank, stand-alone Polynesian restaurant at the Stardust, opened with great fanfare on Jan. 29, 1960. Three nights later, a fire fanned by 18 mph winds swept through the upper reaches of the A-frame building as guests calmly evacuated. It reopened six weeks later en route to a 20-year-run.

Donn Beach, the godfather of tiki who steered the vibe of the Aku Aku, opened an offshoot of his Hollywood and Malibu favorite Don the Beachcomber at the Sahara in December 1962, cementing the love affair between the dusty desert town and the islands.

Here’s a look at five keepers of the tiki flame, as well as their signature drinks:

Demon Rhumba

Double Down owner P Moss is credited with reviving local interest in tiki when he opened Frankie’s Tiki Room in 2008. The Demon Rhumba is described as a “high-voltage orange jolt that will exorcise your demons.” It’s made with Bacardi Orange Rum, Hana Bay 151 proof rum, Cointreau, Fanta orange soda, orange bitters and lime juice, then garnished with mint leaves.

$14; Frankie’s Tiki Room, 1712 W. Charleston Blvd.

The Golden Tiki

As part of its weeklong 10th anniversary celebration, The Golden Tiki is offering a series of special performances starting Wednesday, Aug. 20, and culminating on Aug. 26 with cake, burlesque shows and the making of the world’s largest zombie drink. Its eponymous anniversary cocktail, The Golden Tiki, is made with Rhum JM Golden tiki barrel pick, El Dorado 12-Year-Old, Bitter Truth Golden Falernum, POG, pineapple and lime.

$25, or $100 with the limited-edition anniversary mug and 10-year anniversary coin; The Golden Tiki, 3939 Spring Mountain Road

Solar Flare

Todo Bien, named for the loosely translated belief that “everything is going to be just fine,” puts a Mexican-inspired spin on handcrafted tiki drinks using tequila, mezcal and other spirits. The Solar Flare is made with stone fruit-infused Astral Tequila Blanco and Mezcal Union, Velvet Falernum, macadamia nut orgeat and passion fruit. It’s available as a single cocktail, a medium-sized drink that serves two to three people or an absolute monster that serves 10 to 12 of your closest friends.

$17, $42 and $136; Todo Bien Tiki Tequileria, 8533 Rozita Lee Ave. in UnCommons

Feelin’ Coconutty

Golden Monkey Tiki Lounge boasts a deep mythology involving its namesake, “the avatar of the lush forest,” and its battle with a mermaid who ruled over the seas. Its Feelin’ Coconutty is made with Captain Morgan, Banks 5 Island Rum, Kalani coconut liqueur, ube-coconut syrup, pineapple and lime.

$18; Golden Monkey Tiki Lounge, Resorts World

Mai Hands Tai’d

Glitter Gulch Tiki went back to the roots of the local tiki scene by hiring “Bamboo Ben” Bassham and his son, Blake, to design the bar. Bamboo Ben, who also designed Frankie’s Tiki Room, is the grandson of tiki innovator Eli Hedley, whose works included the large Easter Island-style maoi that welcomed visitors to the Aku Aku. As for the bar’s take on the mai tai, it’s layered with agricole rhum, Tanduay Rum Gold and a lilikoi passion fruit foam.

$18; Glitter Gulch Tiki, 113 N. Fourth St.

