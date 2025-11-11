Take advantage of fine dining, culinary pop-ups without an F1 ticket

Gordon Ramsay, José Andrés and David Chang are among the big names on tap for special dining events during Formula One week.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix has been about more than racing from the start.

With so many deep-pocketed fans flying in from around the world, restaurants along the course have thrown everything they have at Formula One week.

This year is no exception, as celebrity chefs, special tastings and culinary pop-ups are once again in the mix. Here’s a look at some of what the week has to offer:

Special events

Gordon Ramsay will host his annual Hell’s Kitchen trackside lunch at 11 a.m. Nov. 21. The four-course menu will be curated by Ramsay, who’ll discuss his love of food and racing. It’s $344, plus tax.

Momofuku founder David Chang will record an episode of his video podcast, “The Dave Chang Show,” at 11 a.m. Nov. 21 inside the restaurant at The Cosmopolitan. A special menu featuring a raw bar, caviar and whole short rib carved tableside will be available for guests. There’s a $75 food and beverage minimum per person. Chang will return at 5 p.m. for “A Toast with Dave,” featuring the same menu.

Chef José Andrés will lead a paella party around the live-fire pit at his Jaleo at The Cosmopolitan at 12:30 p.m. Nov. 22.

Celebrity chef and author Brooke Williamson will be featured during the next installment of The Guest List at Michael Mina Bellagio. The four-course menu, in collaboration with chef Mina, will be available for $195 on Nov. 20. The restaurant also will host a Quintessa wine tasting and blending class with Erin Draper at 2 p.m. Nov. 22. It’s $250 per person.

Master Sommelier Jason Smith, in collaboration with winemaker Thomas Rivers Brown, will lead an hour-long Schrader Cellars wine tasting at 2 p.m. Nov. 21 at Prime Steakhouse at Bellagio. Tickets are $195.

Pop-ups

The Shoey Bar, where fans can re-create the racing celebration of drinking from a shoe, returns with two new Sparco shoe designs as well as an inverted F1 helmet that serves as a punchbowl. It will be open noon to 10 p.m. Nov. 20 to 22 in the Fountain Courtyard next to the hotel’s main valet.

Eat like they do at Ferrari when Cavallino, the legendary restaurant next to the automotive factory in Maranello, Italy, takes over Le Cirque at Bellagio from Nov. 19-22.

Bellagio and Moët & Chandon are teaming up for La Terrasse de Champagne. Moët Impérial, Dom Ruinart Rosé and Dom Pérignon will be available lakeside 1 to 7 p.m. Nov. 20-23 with a one-bottle minimum.

Giorgio Bargiani, assistant director of mixology at The Connaught Bar in London, will take over Allē Lounge on 66 at Resorts World for three nights of signature cocktails, small bites and live demonstrations. It will be open 5 p.m. to midnight Nov. 20 and 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Nov. 21-22.

Beverage consultant and self-described “drink slinger” Pamela Wiznitzer will host an event featuring her specialty cocktails from 5 p.m. to midnight Nov. 20 to 22 in The Vault at Bellagio.

Parties with views of the track

In addition to a view of Turn 12, Flight Club’s Big Race Viewing Party includes two hours of bottomless food, drinks, desserts and Social Darts starting at 7 p.m. Nov. 22 at the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian. Tickets start at $295.

Guests will have access to trackside views of turn 14 as well as a full buffet and unlimited beer, wine and house margaritas on the patio of Cabo Wabo Cantina at the Miracle Mile Shops. The party runs from 8 p.m. to midnight Nov. 22 and costs $300 plus taxes and fees.

