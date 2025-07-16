Supplements brand opens its 1st-ever wellness bar on Las Vegas Strip

The new spot is going into a food hall that also offers sushi and sashimi, burgers and New York-style pizza by the slice.

Cymbiotika, the purveyor of nutritional supplements, is set to debut its first-ever Cymbiotika Wellness Bar late this summer in the Promenade food hall of the Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

The menu features shots (by Remedy Organics), smoothies, juices, salads, wraps, and açai and yogurt bowls. Menu items may be enhanced with Cymbiotika supplements that support wellness goals such as boosting immunity or aiding recovery. The supplements are also offered à la carte.

The debut of Cymbiotika complements other Fontainebleau wellness amenities such as spa therapies at Lapis Spa and Wellness, activities at the Fitness Center, beauty services at IGK Salon and restorative IV treatments at NutriDrip IV Lounge.

Promenade food hall debuted with the launch of the property in December 2023. The current tenant roster consists of Bar Ito (sushi and sashimi), Capon’s Burgers, El Bagel, Miami Slice (New York-style pizza), Nona’s (grab-and-go sandwiches), and Roadside Taco out of Los Angeles.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.