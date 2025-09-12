Stylish off-Strip Mexican restaurant to close after less than 2 years

Leoncito, the “little lion” of a restaurant that offered modern Mexican dishes and cocktails, is shutting at Red Rock Resort after less than two years. Station Casinos and Wish You Were Here Group, creator of the restaurant, announced the closing in a Friday statement, describing it as part of the property’s “ongoing culinary refresh.”

The last day of service is Sept. 28, the statement said.

“We are deeply grateful to the Leoncito team for delivering exceptional hospitality and creating memorable experiences for our guests,” the statement goes on to say. “Wish You Were Here Group will work to reassign team members within its portfolio, and Station Casinos recruiters will provide Leoncito staff with a list of available job openings across the organization.”

Leoncito opened in early November 2023, replacing the longtime Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar at Red Rock. Among the highlights of the debut menu: vegan watermelon tostada, queso fresco hotcakes with pineapple butter, a selection of seven tacos (including suckling pig), a green chorizo chimichanga, mole poblano draping roast chicken, and whole branzino served with salsa verde. Some of these dishes remain on the menu to this day.

The statement said Red Rock would announcement the replacement for Leoncito in the coming weeks.

