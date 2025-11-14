Star chef’s downtown Las Vegas restaurant to close

The restaurant is part of a sleek hotel that aimed, when it opened 2022, to bring New York City cool to the Arts District.

The Pepper Club, a restaurant opened by celebrated chef Todd English in The English Hotel in downtown Las Vegas, is closing at the start of 2026, according to a Friday announcement. The Mediterranean restaurant debuted with the March 2022 launch of the hotel, which aimed to bring downtown New York cool to Las Vegas’ Arts District.

The Pepper Club, 921 S. Main St., will close after service on Jan. 2, the announcement said.

“While we are sad to say goodbye to The Pepper Club, this transition opens the door to something exciting,” Anna Olin, a co-founder of Z Life Co., the developer of the hotel, said in the announcement.

“We are grateful for the support of our loyal guests, our dedicated team, and the Arts District community, and we extend our deepest thanks to Chef Bruce Kalman for his leadership and creativity.”

Earlier this year, Kalman, the chef-owner of SoulBelly BBQ and a James Beard Award nominee, came aboard as food and beverage director of Midtown, a mixed-use project being developed by Z Life in the northern Arts District. The English Hotel lies within the Midtown neighborhood, and one of Kalman’s first tasks was to reimagine The Pepper Club. It appears Kalman has left the project, based on the announcement.

A replacement for The Pepper Club has not been announced.

