Celebrity Chef Todd English, right, visits with guests at the opening of his restaurant, The Pepper Club, at The English Hotel in downtown Las Vegas Wednesday, on March 2, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
The English Hotel and its Pepper Club Restaurant, from chef Todd English, lie on South Main Street in the lArts District of Las Vegas. (English Hospitality Group)
Dining Out

Star chef’s downtown Las Vegas restaurant to close

November 14, 2025 - 2:16 pm
 

The Pepper Club, a restaurant opened by celebrated chef Todd English in The English Hotel in downtown Las Vegas, is closing at the start of 2026, according to a Friday announcement. The Mediterranean restaurant debuted with the March 2022 launch of the hotel, which aimed to bring downtown New York cool to Las Vegas’ Arts District.

The Pepper Club, 921 S. Main St., will close after service on Jan. 2, the announcement said.

“While we are sad to say goodbye to The Pepper Club, this transition opens the door to something exciting,” Anna Olin, a co-founder of Z Life Co., the developer of the hotel, said in the announcement.

“We are grateful for the support of our loyal guests, our dedicated team, and the Arts District community, and we extend our deepest thanks to Chef Bruce Kalman for his leadership and creativity.”

Earlier this year, Kalman, the chef-owner of SoulBelly BBQ and a James Beard Award nominee, came aboard as food and beverage director of Midtown, a mixed-use project being developed by Z Life in the northern Arts District. The English Hotel lies within the Midtown neighborhood, and one of Kalman’s first tasks was to reimagine The Pepper Club. It appears Kalman has left the project, based on the announcement.

A replacement for The Pepper Club has not been announced.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

