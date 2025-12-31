site-bg-left
site-bg-right
Scott Kichline, assistant director of aviation, business/commercial development at McCarran Int ...
Scott Kichline, assistant director of aviation, business/commercial development at McCarran International Airport, uses a Sprinkles vending machine, which offers cupcakes, in Terminal 3 at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
A Sprinkles vending machine, which offers cupcakes, in Terminal 3 at McCarran International Air ...
A Sprinkles vending machine, which offers cupcakes, in Terminal 3 at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Dining Out

Sprinkles cupcake company closing for good, former owner says

/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 31, 2025 - 1:47 pm
 
Updated December 31, 2025 - 1:50 pm

Sprinkles, the trendy cupcake company that swept the market in the mid-aughts and even appeared on Oprah, is shuttering for good, according to the company’s founder.

Candace Nelson, who founded the company in 2005 and sold it to a private equity group in 2014, said in a post on Instagram all locations would close on Dec. 31.

Sprinkles had one storefront in Las Vegas at the Linq, which closed in 2019. Then, the company pivoted to delivery only from a nondisclosed ghost kitchen in the valley. The company’s 24-hour cupcake vending machines (known as Cupcake ATMs), including one in Fashion Show mall and three in Harry Reid International Airport, will also close and be removed.

The company’s most recent social media post on Monday advertises a lineup of New Year’s Eve cupcakes. Employees responded in the comments, angry about an alleged one-day layoff notice.

Neon reached out to Sprinkles for comment and had not heard back by publication.

most read
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
in case you missed it
top100
THE TOP 100 RESTAURANTS IN LAS VEGAS
From Strip standouts to neighborhood hangouts, here’s our guide to the finest food and drink in Las Vegas
READ MORE
more Dining Out
frequently asked questions