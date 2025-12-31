Sprinkles cupcake company closing for good, former owner says

Sprinkles, the trendy cupcake company that swept the market in the mid-aughts and even appeared on Oprah, is shuttering for good, according to the company’s founder.

Candace Nelson, who founded the company in 2005 and sold it to a private equity group in 2014, said in a post on Instagram all locations would close on Dec. 31.

Sprinkles had one storefront in Las Vegas at the Linq, which closed in 2019. Then, the company pivoted to delivery only from a nondisclosed ghost kitchen in the valley. The company’s 24-hour cupcake vending machines (known as Cupcake ATMs), including one in Fashion Show mall and three in Harry Reid International Airport, will also close and be removed.

The company’s most recent social media post on Monday advertises a lineup of New Year’s Eve cupcakes. Employees responded in the comments, angry about an alleged one-day layoff notice.

Neon reached out to Sprinkles for comment and had not heard back by publication.