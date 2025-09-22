Spiegelworld’s Diner Ross elevates menu to become steakhouse

Diner Ross is now Diner Ross Steakhouse. The name change coincides with an adjustment to the classic diner-style menu, leaning heavily on the steak.

Spiegelworld is no stranger to figuring out what the people want and delivering. With a slew of shows and now several food and beverage outlets, the company continues to evolve in Las Vegas.

Diner Ross, which opened at The Linq Hotel with the company’s “DiscoShow” production last summer — along with 99 Prince (“a 5-star dive bar”) and Glitterloft (“a locals’ bar at the center of the Las Vegas Strip”) — is now Diner Ross Steakhouse. The name change coincides with an adjustment to the classic diner-style menu, leaning heavily on the steak.

Ross Mollison, the founder of Spiegelworld, said Diner Ross has always been a “finer diner.”

“But from day one, our guests kept raving about the steaks we had on the menu. They’d maybe come in for the burger, but leave smacking their lips over the strip. Who can argue with demand? People love their steak. But I wanted to explore how we could add our own personality to Las Vegas’s many steak dining options,” he said, adding great steak doesn’t need a white table cloth.

“Still the same soul, but with a lot more of what people want,” he said.

The menu now features a 36-ounce dry-aged tomahawk steak and seafood tower, along with a revamped cocktail menu. Several items from the original menu remain, including the Delancy burger, steelhead trout, dirty martini salad, popovers and Buffalo chicken schnitzel.

Mollison relayed from general manager Bradley Reader that Diner Ross’ new steak flight (“A5 and the Gang”) is proving popular with guests. The dish comes with 3 ounces each of New York strip, ribeye and filet mignon. The flight, according to executive chef Brittany Snyder, features meat from three different countries.

Snyder said she was excited to experiment with new items, including the bone marrow bites.

“This particular dish was influenced by my love of bone marrow and my attempt to incorporate that into a bite-sized appetizer. I start by roasting bone marrow with various herbs and garlic, letting them cool, then whipping them to a butter-like consistency to pipe out, freeze, and bread. Once I had this base, I knew it needed something slightly sweet and acidic to cut through all that delicious, fatty flavor. I braised short rib with a red wine dark cherry reduction, and finally, I topped the dish with pickled red onion and micro herbs,” she said.

On the cocktail menu, Diner Ross Steakhouse features a selection of inventive drinks and three martini options: Appletini (Ketel One, Electric Apple, cinnamon, Txacolina and white balsamic), the Old, Dirty & Blue (Ford’s gin, olive brine and umami) and the Martini Scorsese (Tito’s vodka, tomato consomme and celery salt).

Diner Ross Steakhouse is open Wednesdays through Sundays, 5 p.m. “ ’til late.”

