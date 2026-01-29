Southern food chain opens 2 new Las Vegas shops, 1 with bar

The restaurant is famed for its fried chicken, scratch buttermilk biscuits and sweet iced tea.

New year, new fried chicken, buttermilk biscuits and sweet iced tea.

Bojangles, the chain famous for these dishes, just opened a fourth location in the Las Vegas Valley and is planning another on the Strip.

Store No. 4 debuted in early January at 4503 Paradise Road, Suite 350, at East Harmon Avenue. The restaurant serves breakfast, lunch and dinner for dine-in or takeout. The Strip store is opening at The Linq and will offer a full bar and live entertainment, a first for Bojangles.

LV Petroleum, the principal in a deal to launch 20 Bojangles across the valley, recently announced the new locations.

Bojangles opened its first store in Vegas (and its first west of Texas) in January 2025 on South Rainbow Boulevard. A second shop followed last fall on South Decatur Boulevard. A third restaurant debuted in December on St. Rose Parkway in Henderson.

LV Petroleum, based in Vegas, is a developer and operator of travel centers, convenience stores and quick-service restaurants across the country. Bojangles, founded in Charlotte, North Carolina, currently has about 880 locations in the U.S. Visit bojangles.com.

