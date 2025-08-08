site-bg-left
The front exterior of the Sonic Drive-In on North Nellis Boulevard in east Las Vegas is seen on ...
The front exterior of the Sonic Drive-In on North Nellis Boulevard in east Las Vegas is seen on Aug. 8, 2025. (Johnathan L. Wright/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The lane to access the car stalls is closed on Aug. 8, 2025, at the Sonic Drive-In on North Nel ...
The lane to access the car stalls is closed on Aug. 8, 2025, at the Sonic Drive-In on North Nellis Boulevard in east Las Vegas. (Johnathan L. Wright/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The drive-thru lane is closed on Aug. 8, 2025, at the Sonic Drive-In on North Nellis Boulevard ...
The drive-thru lane is closed on Aug. 8, 2025, at the Sonic Drive-In on North Nellis Boulevard in east Las Vegas. (Johnathan L. Wright/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A hand-lettered sign saying "We're Closed" is seen on Aug. 8, 2025, at the Sonic Drive-In on No ...
A hand-lettered sign saying "We're Closed" is seen on Aug. 8, 2025, at the Sonic Drive-In on North Nellis Boulevard in east Las Vegas. (Johnathan L. Wright/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The drive-thru lane is closed on Aug. 8, 2025, at the Sonic Drive-In on North Nellis Boulevard ...
The drive-thru lane is closed on Aug. 8, 2025, at the Sonic Drive-In on North Nellis Boulevard in east Las Vegas. (Johnathan L. Wright/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Empty car stalls are seen on Aug. 8, 2025, at the Sonic Drive-In on North Nellis Boulevard in e ...
Empty car stalls are seen on Aug. 8, 2025, at the Sonic Drive-In on North Nellis Boulevard in east Las Vegas. (Johnathan L. Wright/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dining Out

Sonic Drive-In in Las Vegas closed for multiple health code violations

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 8, 2025 - 12:22 pm
 

A Sonic Drive-In, on North Nellis Boulevard in east Las Vegas, was closed earlier this week by the Southern Nevada Health District following an inspection that found several health code violations.

The violations, which earned a total of nine demerits, concern:

• Gross unsanitary occurrences or conditions, including pest infestation.

• Chemicals being properly identified, stored and used.

• Food contact surfaces of equipment being properly cleaned and sanitized.

• Utensils, equipment, single-use items and linens being properly handled, stored and dispensed.

• The physical facility being maintained and in sound condition.

In a statement to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, a representative for the health district said:

In response to a complaint about a pest infestation, the Southern Nevada Health District investigated the Sonic Drive-In at 377 N. Nellis Blvd., in Las Vegas, on August 4. Investigators observed multigenerational cockroaches throughout the facility, and issued a closure of the facility. The facility has not yet reopened.”

Typically, following a closure, restaurants are allowed to pay fees and submit to a reinspection, sometimes the next day.

Public inspection records dating to 2005 show this Sonic restaurant has mainly received inspection grades of A and B, with a handful of C and Pass grades but no previous closures. The RJ was unable to reach the restaurant for comment.

Cones block access to the drive-thru lane and to the car stalls at the Sonic. A trash can was deployed among the cones with a hand-lettered sign reading “We’re Closed” taped to the mouth of the can.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

