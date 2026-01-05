SoCal restaurant plans to open 2 Las Vegas Valley spots

A family-owned bar and restaurant with a big presence in Southern California is making a play for the Las Vegas market, with two stores planned.

Finney’s Crafthouse, which has more than a dozen restaurants across SoCal, is bringing its menu of American favorites to Downtown Summerlin and to Town Square, according to Clark County building records and related materials.

Plans have been submitted to the county for interior tenant improvements for a Finney’s project at 10970 Rosemary Park Drive in Downtown Summerlin, with a listed contract valuation of $2 million.

The plans list a Clark County Assessor’s parcel number with 10970 Rosemary Park Drive as the legal address. But that parcel also includes subsidiary addresses on Oval Park Drive to the north. It appears, from materials reviewed by Neon, that Finney’s is going into 10955 Oval Park Drive, the former Wolfgang Puck Players Locker, which abruptly closed in July 2023.

Other plans submitted to the county are under review for the construction of a new restaurant at 6563 Las Vegas Blvd. South, at Town Square, with a listed contract valuation of $5 million. Materials reviewed by Neon indicate this project is another Finney’s location.

The menu at Finney’s (finneyscrafthouse.com) features starters and snacks, wings, salads, bowls, tacos, pizza, sandwiches, burgers and children’s dishes, plus craft beer on draft, wines, specialty cocktails, shooters, and zero-proof beer and cocktails. The restaurant takes its name from founder Greg Finefrock (pronounced finneyfrock), who opened the first Finney’s in 2016.

The restaurant did not return a request by Neon for comment on the Vegas locations, including any remodeling or construction timelines.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.