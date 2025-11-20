site-bg-left
A Double Cheeseburger with classic fixings from Redhead Burger of Miami Beach, Florida. The restaurant is planning to open a location on the Las Vegas Strip in 2026. (Redhead Burger)
A Redhead Cheeseburger, left, and a Double Cheeseburger from Redhead Burger of Miami Beach, Florida. The restaurant is planning to open a location on the Las Vegas Strip in 2026. (Redhead Burger)
Dining Out

Smash burger spot from South Beach about to sizzle on the Las Vegas Strip

/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 20, 2025 - 2:40 pm
 

Some South Beach sizzle is about to hit the Las Vegas Strip.

Redhead Burger, with a trio of locations in the South Beach neighborhood of Miami Beach, Florida, is taking shape in the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian. A construction wall has risen, and Clark County building records indicate permits were issued Nov. 7 for electrical, plumbing and mechanical work for Redhead Burger at the property.

Redhead is planned to open in spring 2026 in the former Casanova restaurant space at the Grand Canal Shoppes, a spokesperson for the burger group said.

Our first location is on Miami Beach’s Ocean Drive — one of the most famous streets in the world with high traffic tourist and foot traffic. We’re delighted to open on the Las Vegas Strip, an equally iconic spot, and showcase our premium quality menu at the Grand Canal Shoppes at Venetian Resort,” the restaurant said in a statement for Neon.

On the menu

House blend smash burgers anchor the menu: a single or double hamburger or cheeseburger with classic fixings; a Hangover Burger layering double patties, a fried egg, applewood-smoked bacon, potato tots and American cheese; a Red Hots Burger stacking up two patties, pepper jack, applewood-smoked bacon and jalapeños; and a triple-smash Redhead Cheeseburger outfitted with caramelized onions, pickles and American on a potato bun. Burgers are swiped with Redhead sauce.

Joining all the smash: tots, chicken tenders, and house-cut fries spattered with sea salt, dusted with Cajun seasoning or topped with cheese sauce, Redhead sauce, caramelized onions and bacon (for the Redhead version). Visit redheadsouthbeach.com.

Word of Redhead Burger follows the recent launch of Boa Steakhouse, also in the Grand Canal Shoppes, and chef José Andrés Bazaar Meat, on the lower lobby level of the Palazzo Tower of The Venetian.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

