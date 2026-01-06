Shake Shack to replace longtime neighborhood restaurant

For 17 years, until it closed in February, Sushi Loca served sushi and tempura rolls (some with racy names that cannot be repeated here) in Centennial Hills, becoming a neighborhood favorite at a time when sushi culture in Las Vegas was not nearly as widespread as it is today.

Now, the rolls (and noodles and hibachi) are being replaced by the PG presence of chain hamburgers — specifically, a Shake Shack that is going into the former Sushi Loca (with requisite remodel) at 6181 Centennial Center Blvd. The building lies between Olive Garden and Panera Bread.

Las Vegas building records show that the Shake Shack project has been underway at least since March, with the Shake Shack sign now affixed to the building.

