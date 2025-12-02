Several restaurants revealed for $50M project in Henderson

It’s no bluff — The Cliff development on Paseo Verde Parkway in Henderson announced its first confirmed tenants on Tuesday, more than a year and a half after design plans emerged and food and drink details were first reported.

The tenants range from a viral taqueria, an ice creamery named for killer whales, and a café where flora flourishes to a purveyor of mood-enhancing supplement concoctions, a leader in global heirloom furniture, and a wellness spot offering beauty and health treatments.

The initial mix of tenants speaks to the larger philosophy guiding this $50 million open-air makeover of 100,000 square feet of old office space.

“Everything about this project is about thoughtful and intentional,” said Steve Neiger, a principal in CAST, a Las Vegas real estate broker and investment outfit that is developing The Cliff with Partners Capital of Los Angeles.

“We want to dissect every potential concept and bring the best of them to The Cliff,” he continued. “They have to be passionate people who know what they’re doing and enjoy creating special places for communities.

“The community wants something with real and actual character — not the rinse-and-repeat concepts found in every suburban center.”

Tacos, ice cream, furniture

Here’s a quick take on the first six tenants to be publicly confirmed:

■ The Taco Stand: This Tijuana-style taqueria that slings @letstaco_ as a swingy social media handle already has Vegas stores on South Fort Apache Road near Summerlin and on Spring Mountain Road in Chinatown. “We chased them for years — that’s why we’re so excited to have them at The Cliff. We were the broker that brought them to town and did the deals for them,” Neiger said. In the dozen years since its founding in La Jolla, California, Taco Stand has developed a viral following and long lines at shops across the U.S. for its charcoal-grilled meats and house salsas and tortillas. Neiger said he would like to try other items on the menu, but: “The pastor tacos — I can’t get past them.”

■ Killer Whale Creamery: Orcas and the power of the oceans they inhabit provide inspiration for this artisan ice cream shop from La Jolla. The website even includes a link to San Diego Whale Watch that documents area whale sightings. A store is also planned for The Bend development in the southwest valley. The menu features flavors such as killer whale cocoa and vanilla, s’mores on the beach, and horchata churro spattered with serrano sugar.

■ The Barista Botanist: Flora meets food and drink at The Barista Botanist — part plant retailer, part all-day café. The menu, anchored by organic ingredients, features coffee and specialty lattes, teas like organic mango black tea, kombuchas like blueberry vanilla tart, and a dozen smoothies (including berry cobbler). The menu also runs to breakfast dishes like a sourdough morning pizza with organic eggs and turkey sausage, plus bowls built with seasonal fruit and granola, sourdough pizzas and a grass-fed skirt steak sandwich on house-baked focaccia.

■ Lyte House: The zero-proof Lyte House offers supplement mixtures made with mood-enhancing botanicals, nootropics and adaptogens. Nootropics are a family of substances thought to improve cognition. Adaptogens are plant-based substances that proponents say help relieve stress and improve well-being.

■ Arhaus: This purveyor of artisan and sustainably sourced home furnishings is anchoring The Cliff with almost 16,000 square feet of space. The store works with craftspeople from around the world to design and obtain furniture and home decor. Arhaus has more than 100 showrooms across the U.S.

■ Next Health: Next Health harnesses wellness and beauty trends with offerings such as IV therapy and recovery, hormone therapy, vitamin shots and aesthetic services.

Elevated position

The Cliff takes its name from its elevated site at 2500 to 2550 Paseo Verde Parkway, above the 215 Beltway. The development encompasses 30 tenant spaces. Another food and drink tenant is planned to be announced soon. Tenancies for about 20 other spaces are in discussions or have proceeded to letters of intent, including four to five potential restaurants.

Neiger said he expected to break ground early in 2026, with shells delivered to tenants in the second quarter and the first openings occurring by the end of the year. Visit thecliffgvr.com.

