San Francisco ramen shop opening its 2nd Las Vegas Valley location

The signature dish at the shop is a rich, milky pork broth ramen from Fukuoka city, Kyushu, Japan.

Marufuku Ramen, the San Francisco shop known for its Hakata tonkotsu ramen fashioned from deep-umami pork broth, slender noodles and chashu braised pork belly, is opening in the former SkinnyFats restaurant on Festival Plaza Drive in Downtown Summerlin, as Neon reported.

On Tuesday, the restaurant announced Marufuku would debut in February, provided interior renderings of the space and shared some dishes (beyond tonkotsu ramen) from the opening menu — all details that had not been publicly revealed before.

Design and dishes

Renderings of the 2,440-square-foot restaurant depict rich woods, stone textures, glowing lanterns, counter and table seating, and flat-screen televisions. The restaurant also will have a terrace with firepits.

Besides its flagship ramen, the menu at the new Marufuku features chicken paitan ramen with a creamy cloudy broth created by drawing fats and collagen from boiling chicken bones; rice bowls loaded with chopped or thickly sliced pork belly, plus jabs of green onion and pickled ginger; and appetizers such as Marufuku bites and chicken karaage.

The Downtown Summerlin store will also be only the second Marufuku location to offer kushiyaki, the family of grilled skewers threaded with tofu, seafood, poultry or meat.

Japanese spirits

The cocktail program will draw on Japanese culinary traditions and Japanese shochus, sakes and whiskies. Among the pours: a Yuzu Shiso Mojito (Bacardi or shochu, Cointreau, sugar, shiso leaves, lime, sparkling soda), an Iced Marufuku Japanese Slipper (Midori, Cointreau, lemon soda, lemon-lime soda), and a Yuzu Refresher (Japanese strawberry gin, yuzu liqueur, lemon, strawberry, yuzu, lemon-lime soda).

The launch of Marufuku, at 2010 Festival Plaza Drive, Suite 170, follows the January 2025 debut of the first Marufuku in Las Vegas, at The Bend in the southwest. Visit marufukuramen.com.

