site-bg-left
site-bg-right
A rendering of the dining room at the Marufuku Ramen planned to open in February 2026 in Downto ...
A rendering of the dining room at the Marufuku Ramen planned to open in February 2026 in Downtown Summerlin. This shop will be the second location in the Las Vegas Valley. (Marufuku Ramen)
A rendering of the dining room at the Marufuku Ramen planned to open in February 2026 in Downto ...
A rendering of the dining room at the Marufuku Ramen planned to open in February 2026 in Downtown Summerlin. This shop will be the second location in the Las Vegas Valley. (Marufuku Ramen)
A rendering of the bar at the Marufuku Ramen planned to open in February 2026 in Downtown Summe ...
A rendering of the bar at the Marufuku Ramen planned to open in February 2026 in Downtown Summerlin. This shop will be the second location in the Las Vegas Valley. (Marufuku Ramen)
A rendering of the bar and dining room at the Marufuku Ramen planned to open in February 2026 i ...
A rendering of the bar and dining room at the Marufuku Ramen planned to open in February 2026 in Downtown Summerlin. This shop will be the second location in the Las Vegas Valley. (Marufuku Ramen)
Signature Hakata tonkotsu ramen at Marufuku Ramen, which is planned to open its second Las Vega ...
Signature Hakata tonkotsu ramen at Marufuku Ramen, which is planned to open its second Las Vegas Valley location in February 2026, this time in Downtown Summerlin. (Marufuku Ramen)
Dining Out

San Francisco ramen shop opening its 2nd Las Vegas Valley location

/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 7, 2026 - 2:34 pm
 

Marufuku Ramen, the San Francisco shop known for its Hakata tonkotsu ramen fashioned from deep-umami pork broth, slender noodles and chashu braised pork belly, is opening in the former SkinnyFats restaurant on Festival Plaza Drive in Downtown Summerlin, as Neon reported.

On Tuesday, the restaurant announced Marufuku would debut in February, provided interior renderings of the space and shared some dishes (beyond tonkotsu ramen) from the opening menu — all details that had not been publicly revealed before.

Design and dishes

Renderings of the 2,440-square-foot restaurant depict rich woods, stone textures, glowing lanterns, counter and table seating, and flat-screen televisions. The restaurant also will have a terrace with firepits.

Besides its flagship ramen, the menu at the new Marufuku features chicken paitan ramen with a creamy cloudy broth created by drawing fats and collagen from boiling chicken bones; rice bowls loaded with chopped or thickly sliced pork belly, plus jabs of green onion and pickled ginger; and appetizers such as Marufuku bites and chicken karaage.

The Downtown Summerlin store will also be only the second Marufuku location to offer kushiyaki, the family of grilled skewers threaded with tofu, seafood, poultry or meat.

Japanese spirits

The cocktail program will draw on Japanese culinary traditions and Japanese shochus, sakes and whiskies. Among the pours: a Yuzu Shiso Mojito (Bacardi or shochu, Cointreau, sugar, shiso leaves, lime, sparkling soda), an Iced Marufuku Japanese Slipper (Midori, Cointreau, lemon soda, lemon-lime soda), and a Yuzu Refresher (Japanese strawberry gin, yuzu liqueur, lemon, strawberry, yuzu, lemon-lime soda).

The launch of Marufuku, at 2010 Festival Plaza Drive, Suite 170, follows the January 2025 debut of the first Marufuku in Las Vegas, at The Bend in the southwest. Visit marufukuramen.com.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

most read
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
in case you missed it
top100
THE TOP 100 RESTAURANTS IN LAS VEGAS
From Strip standouts to neighborhood hangouts, here’s our guide to the finest food and drink in Las Vegas
READ MORE
more Dining Out
frequently asked questions