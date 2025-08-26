Rio’s restaurant refresh continues with addition of LA favorite

The restaurant, showasing cage-free eggs, arrived in Vegas almost a decade ago with a shop on the Strip.

The Rio is about to get cracking, yoke the yolks, set the whites.

Eggslut, the vividly named restaurant that celebrates the pleasures of eggs between the buns, is scheduled to open in late 2025 at the property just off the Las Vegas Strip. The new Eggslut marks the second Vegas location for the small chain famous for its breakfast sandwiches harnessing cage-free eggs; the first Vegas shop debuted in 2016 at The Cosmopolitan. That store will remain open.

“We love being part of the Vegas scene and are thrilled to be growing, bringing even more access and deliciousness to the amazing local customers,” Eggslut co-owner Jeff Vales said in a Tuesday statement.

“Eggslut is a fan favorite with a strong following, and its arrival highlights our commitment to offering something fresh and exciting for locals and visitors alike,” Patrick Miller, president and CEO of the Rio, said in the statement. “We can’t wait to welcome guests to the new space this winter.”

On the menu

Among the items at the Rio, look for a bacon, egg and cheese layering hardwood smoked bacon, an over-medium egg, cheddar cheese and chipotle ketchup on a warm brioche bun, or the Fairfax stacking up soft scrambled eggs, cheddar, caramelized onions, chives and sriracha mayo, also on warm brioche.

Eggslut hatched as a food truck in Los Angeles in 2011. Besides Vegas, the restaurant now has four locations in Los Angeles, seven in London and two in Japan.

Eggslut, near the front desk, is the latest addition to the Rio’s refreshed restaurant collection that also includes Canteen Food Hall, Luckley Tavern & Grill and High Steaks, the latest project from chef James Trees. High Steaks is going into the former VooDoo Steak atop the Masquerade Tower of the property. Visit eggslut.com and follow @eggslut.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.