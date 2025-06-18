Revelry culinary fest returns to Wynn Las Vegas this fall

Culinary festival Revelry is returning to Wynn Las Vegas this September, the property announced Wednesday, bringing together top names in food and beverage for tastings, dinner and immersive experiences.

Culinary festival Revelry is returning to Wynn Las Vegas this September, the property announced Wednesday, bringing together top names in food and beverage for tastings, dinner and immersive experiences.

Teams from Wynn properties across the globe will gather for the event, led by The Feast, a grand “multi-sensory” tasting. The marquee meal will be hosted at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20 at the property’s East Pavilion and Lawn.

This event will feature the Four Sixes Ranch Cookout (a tribute to the 6666 Ranch) with chefs Daniel Castillo (Heritage Barbecue, California), Burt Bakman (Slab, California), Alberto Trujillo (Wynn) and a guest mixologist; Destination Mexico with chefs Victor Delgado and Jorge Alvarez (Tacos 1986, California), Rogelio Garcia (Auro, Calistoga), Sarah Thompson (Casa Playa) and cocktails from Mariena Mercer Boarini (Wynn); Postcards from the Mediterranean with chefs Antonia Lofaso, Enzo Rebbraro and Martin Heierling; Passage through Asia with chefs Jeff Ramsey (Mizumi) and Food Network star Shirley Chung, with cocktails from Boarini; and Sweet Dreams, with confections from chefs Roxana Jullapay and Daniel Mattern (Friends & Family, California), as well as Wynn pastry chef Jennifer Yee and the resort’s pastry team.

Tickets start at $395.

On Sept. 26, guests can join the All-Star Chefs Dinner at Delilah. James Beard-honored chef Christopher Lee and others from across the country will cook a “once-in-a-lifetime culinary extravaganza.”

Tickets for the dinner are $795 per person (not including taxes and gratuity).

These are just two of the many events throughout the week, which will also feature desserts, Japanese gastronomy, barbecue classes, a whisky tasting, and more.

For more details, visit lasvegasrevelry.com.