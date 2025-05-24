Restaurant with soaring views of Las Vegas Strip to close

The Riviera-inspired restaurant, from Michelin-starred chef Alain Ducasse, opened in 2015 at the W Las Vegas (then known as the Delano).

Rivea, whose acclaimed cuisine complements its soaring 64th-floor views of the Las Vegas Strip, will close permanently after dinner service June 22, according to an announcement Friday from Mandalay Bay and the W Las Vegas.

The Riviera-inspired restaurant, from Michelin-starred chef Alain Ducasse, opened in 2015 at the W Las Vegas (then known as the Delano).

The Skyfall Lounge, adjacent to Rivea, will remain open nightly from 5 p.m. to midnight, the news release said, adding that details about a replacement for Rivea will be announced later.