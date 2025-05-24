The view from Rivea restaurant atop the W Las Vegas. (Pierre Monetta/Mandalay Bay)
The view from Rivea restaurant atop the W Las Vegas. (Pierre Monetta/Mandalay Bay)
Dining Out

Restaurant with soaring views of Las Vegas Strip to close

Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 23, 2025 - 5:36 pm
 

Rivea, whose acclaimed cuisine complements its soaring 64th-floor views of the Las Vegas Strip, will close permanently after dinner service June 22, according to an announcement Friday from Mandalay Bay and the W Las Vegas.

The Riviera-inspired restaurant, from Michelin-starred chef Alain Ducasse, opened in 2015 at the W Las Vegas (then known as the Delano).

The Skyfall Lounge, adjacent to Rivea, will remain open nightly from 5 p.m. to midnight, the news release said, adding that details about a replacement for Rivea will be announced later.

most read
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
in case you missed it
top100
THE TOP 100 RESTAURANTS IN LAS VEGAS
From Strip standouts to neighborhood hangouts, here’s our guide to the finest food and drink in Las Vegas
READ MORE
more Dining Out