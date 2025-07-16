Restaurant co-founded by late Tony Hsieh closes one of its Vegas locations

The restaurant belonged to a Las Vegas-born group that has three other locations in the valley, plus Salt Lake City and Nashville.

Summerlin-area fans of Daddy’s nachos — chicken tinga, filet mignon fajita, butter-poached lobster and crab — will now have to go farther afield to find a chip that’s never dry. Nacho Daddy on West Sahara Avenue recently closed, as confirmed by OpenTable, online review sites and social media.

The Las Vegas-born Nacho Daddy opened its West Sahara store about a decade ago in 6,200-square-foot digs that had previously housed Firefly tapas. The restaurant offers a roomy bar, flat-screen televisions for watching sports, whirring ceiling fans and rustic trusses overhead, “I ♥ Nachos” spelled out in lights on one wall and a terrace for alfresco dining.

3 locations remain

The first Nacho Daddy debuted in Henderson in 2010 on South Eastern Avenue. The restaurant was a go-to spot for Zappos employees when the company had a Henderson campus, and Tony Hsieh, the late Zappos CEO, was an investor in what would become the Nacho Daddy group.

Chick-fil-A took over the original Nacho Daddy space in 2015; the current Henderson restaurant lies on Saint Rose Parkway.

Nacho Daddy also has locations in the Miracle Mile Shops on the Strip and downtown on North Fourth Street (in February 2024, this shop moved next door to make way for Glitter Gulch Tiki, its sibling bar.)

A shot with sting

Besides piled-high nachos that arrive with steam rising from the summit, Nacho Daddy is known for its triple dip (guacamole, queso, salsa) with chips, its flaming fajitas and shrimp tacos, and its I-dare-you scorpion shot featuring an edible scorpion in a shot of tequila with lime. Visit nachodaddy.com.

