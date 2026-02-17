site-bg-left
The English Hotel and chef Todd English's Pepper Club restaurant are seen on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dining Out

Replacement revealed for famous chef’s former restaurant downtown

February 17, 2026 - 10:23 am
 

A replacement has emerged for the closed downtown Las Vegas restaurant from a celebrated chef who has been a fixture on the city’s food scene for more than 25 years.

The Pepper Club, opened in 2022 by chef Todd English in his eponymous English Hotel on South Main Street, shuttered after service on Dec. 20. About a month ago on Facebook, KJ’s restaurant began teasing its debut as a replacement for Pepper Club while also announcing it was hiring cooks, dishwashers, hosts, servers, bartenders, baristas, food runners and bussers.

Matthew W. Martinez, a Vegas Realtor and the director of sales for Midtown, a mixed-use project being developed in the northern Arts District, previewed KJ’s in a series of recent Instagram posts that provided quick video tours of the remodel underway and described the restaurant as offering steak and seafood.

On Feb. 5, the city issued a fire permit for KJ’s for a kitchen hood extinguishing system. The city has also issued a restaurant business and full alcohol service licenses for KJ’s. A representative for the English Hotel has not returned a request for comment on the new restaurant.

