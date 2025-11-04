Replacement for Crown & Anchor Pub taking shape

The Crown & Anchor British Pub closed on East Tropicana Avenue in summer 2024 after almost 30 years of serving sausage rolls, fish and chips, and cottage pies.

It was a British spot. Now it will be The Irish Spot.

The restaurant is scheduled to appear before the Nevada Gaming Control Board on Wednesday in connection with its application for a restricted gaming license covering 15 machines, according to the meeting agenda.

Recent Facebook posts by The Irish Spot talk up the restaurant ahead, its Facebook bio says the pub is coming in late 2025 and The Irish Spot website (theirishspot.com) indicates the place is “Launching Soon.”

Neon has reached out to The Irish Spot for comment.

