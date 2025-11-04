site-bg-left
Crown & Anchor British Pub at 1350 E. Tropicana Ave., open for almost 30 years before its July 2024 closing, is set to be replaced in late 2025 by The Irish Spot, according to public records and social media posts. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)
Dining Out

Replacement for Crown & Anchor Pub taking shape

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 4, 2025 - 9:46 am
 

It was a British spot. Now it will be The Irish Spot.

In summer 2024, Crown & Anchor British Pub closed at 1350 E. Tropicana Ave. after almost 30 years of serving sausage rolls, fish and chips, and cottage pies. Now, a replacement is taking shape. Clark County records show pending business and liquor licenses for The Irish Spot at that address.

The restaurant is scheduled to appear before the Nevada Gaming Control Board on Wednesday in connection with its application for a restricted gaming license covering 15 machines, according to the meeting agenda.

Recent Facebook posts by The Irish Spot talk up the restaurant ahead, its Facebook bio says the pub is coming in late 2025 and The Irish Spot website (theirishspot.com) indicates the place is “Launching Soon.”

Neon has reached out to The Irish Spot for comment.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

