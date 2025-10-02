The oldest deli in New York City touches down in Las Vegas, briefly

The deli is one of the culinary vendors at a festival celebrating food, fashion, art and culture.

Pastrami on rye, please. And throw in a couple of knishes.

Katz’s Delicatessen, the famed New York City spot founded in 1888, making it New York’s oldest deli, is touching down in Las Vegas for two days in October as one of the purveyors at the Family Style Food Festival. The festival is popping up as part of ComplexCon, the celebration of food, fashion, art and music that runs Oct. 25 and 26 in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Family Style will bring together local and out-of-town restaurants and brands, about two dozen in all. Besides Katz’s, the out-of-town talent includes Truth BBQ of Houston, Seoul Taco out of Missouri and Chicago, No Free Coffee of Nashville, Tennessee, and Tokyo, Brique French Toastery from Los Angeles and Rokstar Chicken from New York.

As for Vegas vendors, look for Milpa, Lotus of Siam, Shàng Artisan Noodle, Naked City Pizza, Lefty-J’s Island Favorites and Nocturno Cocktail Bar. For details and tickets, visit familystylefest.com. For ComplexCon news, follow @complexcon.

A previous version of this story included Portillo’s restaurant based on incorrect information from the festival. That restaurant will not be participating.

