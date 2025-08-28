Sample popular cocktail, stamp your passport at these downtown Las Vegas bars

A dozen downtown Las Vegas bars and restaurants are offering their versions of the cocktail that features the flavor of passion fruit liqueur.

The spirit is willing. The flesh is willing, too.

PornStar Martini Week runs from Sept. 1 to 7 in downtown Las Vegas. A dirty dozen downtown bars and restaurants are pouring their versions of the PornStar Martini, so called because passion fruit liqueur is the dominant flavor. Chinola, a maker of passion fruit and other fresh fruit liqueurs, is a sponsor of the week.

Imbibers may pick up a PornStar Passport at any participating bar, then get the passport stamped every time they try a different Chinola PornStar Martini. Those who collect stamps from five or more different bars may collect a gift package at the PornStar Week wrap party that runs from 9 p.m. to midnight Sept. 7 at Petite Boheme. The party also features sample cocktails, giveaways and a spicy surprise.

Here are the participating bars (hours vary):

— Bar Boheme, 1401 S. Main St.

— CC Speakeasy at Craft Creamery, 1 E. Charleston Blvd., Suite 100

— Dark Sister, 1410 S. Main St.

— Doberman Drawing Room, 1025 S. First St.

— The Dustland, 1433 S. Commerce St.

— Esther’s Kitchen, 1131 S. Main St.

— Jive Turkey, 608 S. Maryland Parkway, Suite 160

— Main St. Provisions, 1214 S. Main St.

— Makers & Finders, 1120 S. Main St., Suite 110

— Petite Boheme, 1407 S. Main St.

— Prowl, 1323 S. Commerce St.

— Stray Pirate, 1321 S. Commerce St.

A 2002 visit to a London strip club inspired the late Douglas Ankrah, a revered London bartender, to create the PornStar Martini. Besides passion fruit liqueur, the cocktail harnesses vanilla vodka and sparkling wine. Use #pstarmartiniweek.

