A rendering of the drawing room at Wineaux wine bar and shop set to open in October 2025 at JW Marriott Las Vegas-Rampart Casino in Summerlin. (JW Marriott Las Vegas-Rampart Casino)
A rendering of the lounge and retail area at Wineaux wine bar and shop set to open in October 2025 at JW Marriott Las Vegas-Rampart Casino in Summerlin. (JW Marriott Las Vegas-Rampart Casino)
A spread from Wineaux wine bar and shop set to open in October 2025 at JW Marriott Las Vegas-Rampart Casino in Summerlin. (JW Marriott Las Vegas-Rampart Casino)
Oysters from Wineaux wine bar and shop set to open in October 2025 at JW Marriott Las Vegas-Rampart Casino in Summerlin. (JW Marriott Las Vegas-Rampart Casino)
A rendering of the entrance to Wineaux wine bar and shop set to open in October 2025 at JW Marriott Las Vegas-Rampart Casino in Summerlin. (JW Marriott Las Vegas-Rampart Casino)
Dining Out

Popular wine bar and shop opens its 2nd Las Vegas Valley location

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 26, 2025 - 3:39 pm
 

Wineaux, named by the Las Vegas Review-Journal as one of its Top 100 Restaurants for 2025, is opening a second shop, this time in Summerlin.

The wine bar and market is set to debut in October at JW Marriott Las Vegas-Rampart Casino. Wineaux comes courtesy of McClain Camarota Hospitality, led by James Beard Award-winning chef Shawn McClain and managing partners Holly McClain, Richard Camarota and Sarah Camarota.

The original Wineaux opened in UnCommons in February 2024. McClain Camarota Hospitality also created Balla Italian Soul at the Sahara Las Vegas.

Besides wines by the glass, bottle and for retail sale, the new Wineaux features Mediterranean-inspired small plates and other wine friendly foods, cocktails, tasting events, a wine club and wine pick up for home sipping.

“Summerlin has long been our home, so it means the world to us to welcome guests from near and far to uncork, unwind and celebrate life in this fabulous new setting,” Richard Camarota said.

The Wineaux debut continues the ongoing renewal of food and drink offerings at the property, which also includes Ai Pazzi, an Italian restaurant from celebrated chef Fabio Viviani that launched July 3, and Nom Wah, the 105-year-old New York City dim sum house set to open Sept. 13. Ai Pazzi Pizza and Pearls Oyster Bar, also from Viviani, are planned to open in September.

Visit marriott.com/lasjw and wineauxlv.com.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

