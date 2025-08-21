Popular Vegas taqueria known for its $4 tacos temporarily closes a shop

Tacos El Gordo, the Las Vegas mainstay known for its $4 (and change) Tijuana-style tacos built with double-stacked corn tortillas and various meats, has temporarily closed its East Charleston Boulevard location.

A “Closed” banner is strung across the exterior of the restaurant, telephone calls to the store direct to voicemail and Lisbeth Solano, a representative of Tacos El Gordo on its support line, confirmed the location had temporarily closed earlier this month for renovations. Solano said the restaurant did not have a reopening date.

Besides 1724 E. Charleston Blvd., near South Bruce Street, Tacos El Gordo has shops on the Strip across from Resorts World, on West Sunset Road and on Losee Road in North Las Vegas.

The menu offers nine taco meats, including adobada spiced pork, carne asada, suadero brisket, buche pork stomach and lengua beef tongue. The Azteca taco piles grilled beef and cactus paddle. The menu also offers tostadas, sopes, quesadillas, mulas (corn tortillas sandwiching meats, cheese and toppings), and fries loaded with toppings, melted cheese and meat of choice.

Tacos El Gordo has become a familiar sight and popular destination on the Strip, with customers often spilling out of the restaurant late at night. The restaurant opened its first San Diego location in 1998 and its first Vegas store in 2010. Visit tacoselgordobc.com.

