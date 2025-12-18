Popular smash burger spot opens 2nd Las Vegas location

The store lies in a new development in the southwest valley with several food and drink concepts.

Do you feel the Love, southwest Las Vegas? You will in less than a week.

With Love, Always, the smash burger smash that is one of the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Top 100 Restaurants for 2025, is opening at 11 a.m. Dec. 27 at The Bend development in the southwest, where it joins the likes of Butcher & Thief and St. Felix Sin City.

Drew Belcher and his With Love co-founders — Kevin Whelan and Damian Ocampo — call the restaurant their love letter to Vegas. Belcher and Whelan are also the creators of the highly regarded Sorry, Not Sorry Creamery, which has four Vegas locations and one shop in the Los Angeles area.

The southwest shop will have the same menu as the original With Love in the northwest, where double patties with crisp lacy edges are finished with rivulets of Love sauce and a snarl of shoestring fries riding sidecar. Burgers may also be outfitted with grilled onions, jalapeños and bacon. A lightly griddled Martin’s potato roll sandwiches all the smashes and accoutrements.

Fries are cooked in wagyu beef tallow and served unadorned or loaded with American cheese, caramelized onions, pickles and Love sauce.

On opening day in the southwest, the first 10 people in line will receive free combination meals for a year and free merchandise. The next people in line, up to 50, will land a free combination meal, while those behind them, up 100 people, will snag free merchandise.

The first With Love opened in fall 2024 on North Durango Drive in Centennial Hills. The new shop in The Bend is at 8670 W. Sunset Road, Suite H-110. A third restaurant is planned to launch in the food court at Red Rock Resort in the spring. Visit eatwithlovealways.com or follow @eatwithlovealways.

