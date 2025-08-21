Popular Las Vegas Strip bar reopening after makeover

The renewal, set to be unveiled next weekend, features new interior design, cocktails and menu items.

Clique Bar & Lounge, one of the marquee imbiberies at The Cosmopolitan, lying just off the casino floor on the main drag of the property, is about to reveal its first makeover since opening almost a decade ago. Remodel, reinvention, reimagination — the Clique team is summoning multiple modes of renewal to describe the project.

Things started with a closing, in May, as Clique Bar shut its doors so work could begin. The bar will reopen at 4 p.m. Aug. 29, unveiling its new design created by Petermax Co., the firm that also designed Amaya Modern Mexican upstairs at The Cosmopolitan.

What’s the look of the new Clique? The property isn’t releasing interior images ahead of the reopening, but the advance word is the space will feature copper and amber tones with gold accents, banquettes and nooks for seating, and an open floor plan (handy for dancing). “A fusion of Old Hollywood glam and modern indulgence,” as Clique puts it.

The cocktail program showcases new pours. Signature Clique Bait creations range from an Open Sesame (Patrón Reposado, orgeat, lime, chocolate bitters, sesame) to a Mango Sunfire (Skyy Spicy Mango, tamarind, ginger, lemon, lime, lemonade) to a Mishima Sunset (Suntory Toki whisky, grapefruit, lemon, hibiscus, yuzu, egg whites). Tiny Tinis and Fast and Flirty shooters deliver downsize sips.

Clique Food favorites — lollipop chicken wings, bang bang shrimp, wagyu sliders, deep-fried Oreos dredged in boozy sauce — are returning to the menu, joined by several new items. Three highlights: damn good meatballs blending wagyu beef and Ibérico pork, beneath bone marrow tomato sauce; mini Maine lobster rolls ongriddled brioche buns; and The Dancing Monkey, a dessert of banana doughnut holes topped with peanut butter crème anglaise and chocolate Cognac sauce.

Beginning Aug. 29, Clique Bar will open at 4 p.m Mondays through Fridays and 10 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Call 702-698-7939 for reservations, visit cliquelv.com and follow @theCliqueLV.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.