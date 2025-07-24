Popular Las Vegas Mexican restaurant plans 4th location

The new spot has submitted applications for restaurant, alcohol and restricted gaming licenses on Sky Pointe Drive in Centennial Hills.

The Cantina, the sibling of the El Dorado Cantina Mexican restaurants, is heading for the hills.

The Cantina has submitted applications for restaurant, alcohol, tobacco dealer and restricted gaming licenses at 6050 Sky Pointe Drive, in Centennial Hills, according to city of Las Vegas business records.

The new spot will be the second location for The Cantina, which combines an emphasis on gaming and sports viewing with the El Dorado group’s use of organic and other quality ingredients.

The Cantina’s first location debuted in summer 2021 on West Sunset Road, near the 215 Beltway, following the 2020 opening of El Dorado Cantina in Tivoli Village and the 2014 launch of the original El Dorado on Sammy Davis Jr. Drive.

A slew of tacos

The Cantina offers a menu streamlined from those offered by its El Dorado siblings. Tacos thrive: crisp shells stuffed with pulled chicken or brisket; seafood versions filled with wild shrimp or wild mahi mahi that’s grilled or fried; and street styles provisioned with pulled chicken, chorizo, pastor, carnitas and carne asada.

Salad and soups, small bites like aguachiles or esquite fries, fajitas, enchiladas and burritos, and smash burgers with a dozen topping choices complete the menu. Margaritas made with three different blanco tequilas, signature margaritas in a half-dozen flavors and pitchers of both await pairing.

The Cantina also features six days of promotions: Local Mondays with 50 percent off the bill, Taco & Tequila Tuesdays, Taco & Beer Wednesdays, Happy Hour Thursdays, Friday Midnight Special and Kid Sundays. Visit thecantina247.com.

