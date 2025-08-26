Popular Las Vegas Mexican chef opening a 3rd restaurant

Leticia Mitchell, the chef-owner of some of the most popular Mexican restaurants in Las Vegas, known for her chilaquiles, birria consommé coiled with ramen noodles and tacos stuffed with tender pork belly, is launching her latest spot Wednesday.

Leticia’s Cocina & Cantina opens at 11 a.m. at Boulder Station. The debut will mark the third Mitchell restaurant operating in Vegas, following Leticia’s Cocina in Santa Fe Station (like Boulder, a Station Casinos property) and Letty’s de Leticia’s Cocina, an Arts District place named one of the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Top 100 restaurants for 2024.

Among the menu highlights at the new Leticia’s: housemade tortillas, seafood molcajete, menudo, poblano cream soup, quesa tacos, queso fundido, elote, sopapillas, margaritas and tequila flights.

At Boulder Station, Leticia’s replaces Guadalajara restaurant, which closed in May to allow for the buildout of its successor. In the past year, Station Casinos has introduced two other locals favorites — China Mama and Lindo Michoacan — at Palace Station.

After years of working in kitchens on and off the Strip, Mitchell launched her first Leticia’s Cocina in 2009 on Norman Rockwell Lane in northwest Vegas. She later opened a location in Tivoli Village. Both closed in 2019. Another Leticia’s Cocina shut during the pandemic in the now-demolished Fiesta Henderson.

Visit leticiascocina.com.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.