site-bg-left
site-bg-right
Baked goods from Paris Baguette, the global Korean bakery chain. The owner of several Paris Bag ...
Baked goods from Paris Baguette, the global Korean bakery chain. The owner of several Paris Baguettes is opening his first location in Nevada in downtown Summerlin. (Paris Baguette)
Dining Out

Popular global bakery opening in Downtown Summerlin

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 26, 2025 - 11:22 am
 

Downtown Summerlin is on baguette watch.

A “Coming Soon” sign for Paris Baguette Bakery Café, joined by an image of golden flaking pastries, has appeared in the window of a storefront on Lavender Hill Drive in Downtown Summerlin. The Downtown Summerlin website also lists the restaurant as coming soon.

Andrew Yoo, who has seven other Paris Baguette franchises, is opening the new shop, his first in Nevada. The Paris Baguettes on Spring Mountain Road and South Decatur Boulevard were opened by other franchisees. The chain, based in its home city of Seoul, has more than 4,000 locations across the U.S., Canada, Asia and Europe.

Menus might vary by shop, but among the mainstay baked goods are baguettes, of course, as well as milk bread, croissants, doughnuts (including mochi and twists), tarts (in berry and pecan, for instance), cookies (including Biscoff), pain au chocolat , and cakes in full sizes or by the slice.

The menu also has a savory side: ham and cheese pastries, pepperoni pizzette, curry croquettes, Chicken Caesar wraps, baguettes sandwiches (including prosciutto, fig and mozzarella), breakfast sandwiches and more.

The new Paris Baguette will be at 10965 Lavender Hill Drive, Suite 130. Visit parisbaguette.com.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

most read
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
in case you missed it
top100
THE TOP 100 RESTAURANTS IN LAS VEGAS
From Strip standouts to neighborhood hangouts, here’s our guide to the finest food and drink in Las Vegas
READ MORE
more Dining Out
frequently asked questions