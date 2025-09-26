Popular global bakery opening in Downtown Summerlin

The shop is the first in Nevada for this owner of multiple brand locations. Look for baguettes, croissants, pastries, cakes and savory items.

Downtown Summerlin is on baguette watch.

A “Coming Soon” sign for Paris Baguette Bakery Café, joined by an image of golden flaking pastries, has appeared in the window of a storefront on Lavender Hill Drive in Downtown Summerlin. The Downtown Summerlin website also lists the restaurant as coming soon.

Andrew Yoo, who has seven other Paris Baguette franchises, is opening the new shop, his first in Nevada. The Paris Baguettes on Spring Mountain Road and South Decatur Boulevard were opened by other franchisees. The chain, based in its home city of Seoul, has more than 4,000 locations across the U.S., Canada, Asia and Europe.

Menus might vary by shop, but among the mainstay baked goods are baguettes, of course, as well as milk bread, croissants, doughnuts (including mochi and twists), tarts (in berry and pecan, for instance), cookies (including Biscoff), pain au chocolat , and cakes in full sizes or by the slice.

The menu also has a savory side: ham and cheese pastries, pepperoni pizzette, curry croquettes, Chicken Caesar wraps, baguettes sandwiches (including prosciutto, fig and mozzarella), breakfast sandwiches and more.

The new Paris Baguette will be at 10965 Lavender Hill Drive, Suite 130. Visit parisbaguette.com.

