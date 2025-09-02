Popular Chinese restaurant in southwest Vegas unveiling surprise dishes

Jimmy Li, a James Beard Award-nominated chef, draws on classic and modern Shanghainese cooking to create the specials menu.

Look for September surprises — 16 of them — at ShangHai Taste in southwest Las Vegas.

Starting Tuesday and continuing through the month, chef Jimmy Li, a James Beard Award semifinalist, will introduce a Specials Menu of 16 new dishes created especially for the southwest shop, sibling to the original ShangHai Taste in Chinatown and two restaurants in the Dallas area.

First up: Shrimp and beef

The dishes will be revealed two at a time, on Tuesdays and Fridays, over four weeks on the restaurant’s social media channels: @shanghai_taste on Instagram, @shanghaitaste on TikTok and shanghaitastelv on Facebook. The specials draw on classic and modern interpretations of Shanghainese cooking.

Once all of the dishes have launched, they will become part of the permanent menu, available only at the southwest shop.

The Tuesday reveals are steamed garlic shrimp with vermicelli and Shanghai-style beef and green onion stir-fry.

“I’m excited to share these new dishes with our community here in Las Vegas,” chef Li said in a Tuesday statement.“This menu is a tribute to the vibrant culinary scene of the southwest valley, and I can’t wait for our guests to experience these new flavors.”

Built by dumplings

Since chef Li and his business partner, Joe Muscaglione, opened the first ShangHai Taste in Chinatown in late 2019, the restaurant has developed a national reputation for its food, especially its flagship xiaolongbao filled with spurts of hot savory pork broth.

In June 2024, Li and Muscaglione launched the southwest store. In October 2024, they opened a location in Plano, Texas, a northern Dallas suburb. This spring, the duo debuted Street by Chef Jimmy Li in Plano’s Legacy Hall. The spot features modern takes on dishes from across China.

