Popular brunch restaurant opens 2nd Las Vegas Valley location

The restaurant is known for its attention to ingredients, seasonally changing menus and million-dollar bacon.

In the Las Vegas Valley, First Watch now has a second Watch.

The national breakfast, lunch and brunch spot, known for its seasonally changing menus and its sunny embrace of the morning, opened its second local restaurant Monday at 10415 S. Eastern Ave. in Henderson. The debut follows the launch of the inaugural store in the valley (and in Nevada) in September on East Craig Road in North Las Vegas.

The new restaurant occupies 3,700 square feet, seats more than 170 people, and features a covered terrace and bar. To celebrate the opening, customers will receive unlimited Project Sunrise coffee with their meals through Friday. The coffee is sourced from women coffee farmers in South America.

On the menu

First Watch, operating in more than 30 states, showcases dishes prepared with attention to ingredients and without heat lamps, microwaves or deep fryers, according to the company.

Among the menu items: freshly juiced fruits and vegetables, million-dollar bacon (baked with brown sugar, black pepper, cayenne, maple syrup), farmhouse hash made with cage-free eggs, lemon ricotta pancakes, barbacoa breakfast tacos, a Cobb salad, a pesto chicken bowl, and a ham and Gruyère melt.

The menu changes five times a year. The first seasonal menu turn at the new First Watch will be in 2026, the company said in a Monday announcement.

First Watch is open from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily for dining in, pickup and delivery. A third valley location, on North Stephanie Street in Henderson, is planned to open in January. Visit firstwatch.com.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.