Popular brunch restaurant opens 1st Las Vegas Valley location

The highly anticipated breakfast, lunch and brunch restaurant, known for its seasonal menus and its “Follow the Sun” philosophy, is opening Monday, the first of three spots planned for the Las Vegas Valley. The new First Watch (also the inaugural location in Nevada) is launching at 1020 E. Craig Road.

First Watch, which operates in more than 30 states, showcases dishes prepared with attention to ingredients and without heat lamps, microwaves or deep fryers.

Among the signature items: freshly juiced fruits and vegetables, farmhouse hash with any-style, cage-free eggs, lemon ricotta pancakes and million-dollar bacon (baked with brown sugar, black pepper, cayenne, maple syrup) for breakfast, and a superfood kale salad, a pesto chicken quinoa bowl, and a ham and Gruyère melt at lunch. The menu changes five times a year, according to the company.

Opening festivities

The 4,400-square-foot restaurant encompasses a bright, neo-industrial dining room and bar, a custom mural that celebrates Vegas, and a covered terrace with umbrellas. The new First Watch seats more than 200 customers.

The opening celebration will feature a jazz band from Las Vegas Academy of the Arts, the Vegas Vivas dance team and cheerleaders from the Golden Knights and an honor guard from Nellis Air Force Base. Customers who dine in Monday through Friday will receive a free cup of Project Sunrise coffee, which is sourced from women coffee farmers in South America.

“We’re grateful for the community’s warm welcome and look forward to serving as a new go-to gathering place for neighbors and friends,” Mike Lee, regional vice president for First Watch, said in a Monday announcement.

Serving daily

As the company previously announced, a second local First Watch is scheduled to open by the end of the year on South Eastern Boulevard in Henderson, and a third shop, on North Stephanie Street in Henderson, is planned to launch by the end of the year or by early 2026.

First Watch was founded in 1983 in Pacific Grove, California. The new restaurant is open daily from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. for dining in, takeout and delivery. Visit firstwatch.com and follow @FirstWatch on Instagram and Facebook.

