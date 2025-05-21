Over-the-top burgers and shakes debuting in downtown Las Vegas

This popular spot for burgers and shakes is relocating to the Arts District after almost 15 years on the Las Vegas Strip.

Holsteins Shakes & Buns, working in the mixed media of boozy milkshakes and brawny burgers, has revealed its opening date in the Arts District of downtown Las Vegas.

Holsteins will launch May 29 on South Main Street between the Velveteen Rabbit and Main St. Provisions, the restaurant announced Wednesday. Holsteins has relocated after closing in July at The Cosmopolitan, where it developed a following for its extravagant menu items (and its mascot, a life-size hot pink cow) over almost 15 years.

Big beef, big booze

That extravagance continues downtown with a Forager Burger featuring a prime beef and mushroom-blended patty topped by a fried egg, Swiss, creamy steak sauce, onion marmalade, tomato confit and a flurry of mixed greens. A house brioche bun spiked with cracked black pepper encloses the layers.

Beyond beef, The Crazy Bird stacks blackened chicken breast, applewood-smoked bacon, pepper jack, chipotle ranch, lettuce and tomato.

Holsteins’ Bam-Boozled Shakes, alcohol-infused and loaded, come in versions like the Cookies & Cream calling on whipped cream vodka, an ice cream sandwich, Oreo cookies and crumbs, chocolate chip cookies, and white and dark chocolate crunchies.

Or a Donutella chocolate shake that leans into coffee liqueur blended with coffee and Nutella; an over-the-top topping of hazelnut praline, Pirouette cookies, a mini doughnut, chocolate-covered espresso beans and vanilla frosting crowns the shake.

Like coming home

The 2,800-square-foot restaurant retains the brick walls and exposed wooden trusses of the older building that houses it. Those rustic elements join a polished concrete floor, sinuous booths, and a bijou bar composed of turquoise glass tile, polished steel, brushed brass and patterned white oak paneling.

And thanks to a “heifer heist,” the original pink cow sign was smuggled out of The Cosmopolitan and north to downtown, where, newly painted, it will take pride of place above the door to the new Holsteins.

Gen3 Hospitality owns and operates the restaurant. For founder Billy Richardson, a third-generation Las Vegan whose father and grandfather got their starts downtown, the new Holsteins is like coming full circle.

“Now, we’re bringing Holsteins home to locals in a neighborhood that feels like the soul of Vegas,” Richardson said. “We’re going to have some fun.”

Holsteins, at 1216 S. Main St., will open at 4 p.m. May 29. Thereafter, hours will be 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. For more information, follow Holsteins on Instagram, Facebook, X and TikTok @holsteinslv, or visit holsteinsburgers.com.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.