Over 30 places for cheap eats ($10 or less) in Las Vegas — no fast food

With more and more folks hungry for a bargain, we’re sharing 30 places in the Las Vegas Valley offering dishes (not just snacks or appetizers) for $10 or less.

It’s in the air, a feeling that people, more than ever, are enthusiastically seeking value when they dine out. That feeling is borne out by industry numbers. Take Yelp, the sprawling online review platform where 49 percent of the reviews are for restaurants.

For the first quarter of this year, versus the same period in 2024, Yelp searches for “cheap eats” increased by 21 percent, inquiries for “value meal” rose by 22 percent, and searches for “meal deal” soared by an incredible 117 percent, according to Nation’s Restaurant News, a leading trade publication.

With all that in mind, we’re sharing more than 30 places in the Las Vegas Valley offering dishes and drinks for $10 or less. Sure, tacos, beer and burgers make an appearance, but so do pastas, fried rice bowls, Korean hot dogs, arepas, a classic pie from one of the city’s top pizzerias and much more.

Abel’s Bagels: $3.50 New York-style bagel sandwiching a cooked egg. 7150 S. Durango Drive

Brass Fork: $3.99 stack of pancakes, $4.99 Deuces Wild (two eggs, choice of bacon or sausage, hash browns, toast), $4.99 biscuits and gravy with two eggs and hash browns, and $9.99 steak and eggs (6-ounce steak, two eggs, hash browns, toast), from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily, as well as a $5.99 quarter-pound cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, onion, burger sauce and fries, both with a Boarding Pass (sign up at Rewards Center or floor kiosk). In Palace Station and Santa Fe Station

AyAyAy! Mexican Cuisine: $8 quesadillas, $10 grilled chicken tacos (two) and $10 al pastor tacos (two) during happy hour, 2 to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. 1570 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 120, Henderson

Baja Miguel’s: $3.95 Mexican street corn, $4.95 chips and dips, $7.45 Baja tostadas, $8.45 Miguel’s hot wings and $8.45 Mexican pizza during Fiesta Happy Hour, 3:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. In the South Point

Best Burger: $5.99 Onion Wrapped Burger, $6.29 Cheese Burger, $6.99 Chicken Burger, $7.29 Double Cheese Burger, $7.49 Double Onion Wrapped Burger and $7.49 Double Patty Melt. 1125 E. Charleston Blvd.

Borracha Mexican Cantina: $8 bites such as chicken nachos, empanadas, carne asada sliders, and tacos made with choice of achiote chicken or carne asada, and $9 beverage specials such as house wine, house margaritas and well cocktails, during happy hour, 4 to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. In Green Valley Ranch

Coronado Café: $4.45-to-$7.45 late-night specials, seven in all, served from midnight to 6 a.m. daily. Specials include a bay shrimp cocktail, a half-pound cheeseburger and fries, and 7-ounce New York steak, two eggs, hash browns and toast. In the South Point

Crazy Horse 3: $2 tacos (breakfast, vegetarian, chicken, steak) on Tuesdays, and a hosted open bar and buffet from 9 to 11 p.m. Thursdays, with both deals for Vegas locals. 3525 W. Russell Road

CrunCheese Korean Hot Dog: $2.49 to $4.99 hot dogs in about a dozen styles, including original, mozzarella and potato-crusted. Various locations at cruncheeseusa.com

Earl of Sandwich: $9.99 sandwiches in a dozen styles, $9.99 wraps in five styles and $9.99 salads in five styles. 2010 Festival Plaza Drive, Suite 180, Downtown Summerlin

Evel Pie: $5.75 to $7 slices in 10 styles (including Gang Green, Chicken Ranch and Goblin Sausage), and an $8 cheese slice and beer combo. 508 E. Fremont St.

Flight Club: $2.70 oysters, $2.90 shrimp cocktails, $10 Buffalo chicken sliders and other bites during happy hour, 3 to 6 p.m. Sundays through Fridays. In the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian

Game On: $3.99 stack of pancakes, $4.99 Deuces Wild (two eggs, choice of bacon or sausage, hash browns, toast), $4.99 biscuits and gravy with two eggs and hash browns, and $9.99 steak and eggs (6-ounce steak, two eggs, hash browns, toast), from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily, as well as a $5.99 quarter-pound cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, onion, burger sauce and fries, both with a Boarding Pass (sign up at Rewards Center or floor kiosk). In Boulder Station

The George Sportsmen’s Lounge: $3.99 sweet cream pancakes, $4.99 two-egg breakfast, $4.99 biscuits and gravy, $5.99 burger and fries, and $9.99 steak and eggs, from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily. In Durango

International Bar:$2.99 espresso martinis. In Westgate

Jaws Topokki: $5.49 three-piece or $9.49 six-piece spicy Jaws Fried Chicken, and $7.99 to $9.99 gimbap seasoned rice rolls in 10 styles (plus two a bit more than $10), including fried shrimp gimbap, chicken galbi gimbap and pork cutlet gimbap. 7645 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 100

Lindo Michoacan: Appetizers from $7 and drink specials starting at $4 during Viva Happy Hour, 3 to 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. to close Mondays through Fridays. In Palace Station

Lucky Penny: $3.99 stack of pancakes, $4.99 Deuces Wild (two eggs, choice of bacon or sausage, hash browns, toast), $4.99 biscuits and gravy with two eggs and hash browns, and $9.99 steak and eggs (6-ounce steak, two eggs, hash browns, toast), from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily, as well as a $5.99 quarter-pound cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, onion, burger sauce and fries, both with a Boarding Pass (sign up at Rewards Center or floor kiosk). In Red Rock Resort and Green Valley Ranch

Marilyn’s Café: $4.99 burger and a beverage served from noon to 8 p.m. daily. In the Tuscany

Miami Grill: $6.99 Philly cheesesteak pita (chicken or steak) with onions, mushrooms and peppers, and $7.99 specials with a side of fries, a different special for each day of the week, including a gyro pita, a classic burger and a half meatball sub. 2310 E. Serene Ave., inside Walmart

Monta Ramen: $6.75 to $9.75 fried rice, kimchi fried rice and mustard leaf fried rice, and $6.25 to $9.25 spicy fish egg, chashu and pork belly bowls. 5030 Spring Mountain Road, Suite 6

Noodles & Company: $7.25 buttery parmesan noodles, $7.75 Pasta Fresca rigatoni with vinaigrette and vegetables, $8 Japanese pan noodles with caramelized udon, $8.25 pad thai, $8.75 basil pesto cavatappi and $9.95 roasted garlic cream tortelloni. 2400 S. Rancho Drive

Salad and Go: $3.80 breakfast burritos in six styles, including Mediterranean and Southwest; $7 to $7.75 salads with tofu or chicken in 10 styles, including Cobb and Thai; and $7 to $7.75 wraps in 10 styles, including Greek and Fajita. Various locations at saladandgo.com.

Sid’s Café: $4 wines, $5 beers and $6 cocktails from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. In Westgate.

Sourdough Café: $2.50 hot dogs during all football games. Limit four per person. In Arizona Charlie’s and Arizona Charlie’s Boulder

SuperBook Sports Bar: $1 beers and $2 hot dogs during Monday and Thursday night football games. In Westgate

Taco Escobar: $4 to $5 tacos (mushroom carnitas, roasted shrimp, grilled chicken thigh, al pastor, carne asada), $10 for two quesabirria brisket tacos, and $10 mulitas (chicken, adobada, carne asada). 509 E. Fremont St.

Tacotarian: $2.99 to $4.99 plant-based tacos in more than a dozen styles, including vegetarian, Baja, chicken Milanesa, soy chorizo and barbacoa. Various locations at eattacotarian.com

Toscana Bar: $3.99 shrimp cocktail served all day at this bar in the center of the casino. In the Tuscany

Vickie’s Diner: Three breakfast specials consisting of two pancakes, two eggs and two strips of bacon for $8.75; French toast, two eggs and a sausage link for $8.75; and a pork chop, two eggs, potatoes and toast for $9.50. Other breakfast items: $7.55 two eggs with home fries and toast, $7.95 house biscuits and country gravy, $8.55 hotcakes and $9.75 French toast. 953 E. Sahara Ave., Suite A-2

Village Pub & Cafe: $5.99 burger with fries. In Ellis Island

Viva Las Arepas: $8.49 to $9.99 arepas in seven styles (plus six a bit more than $10), including queso, vegetarian, perico scrambled egg mix, pollo asado mechado, and jamón and queso. 1616 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Suite 120

Yukon Pizza: $10 mini pizza Margherita and $10 smash burger with American cheese, house pickles, caramelized onions and burger sauce. 1130 E. Charleston Blvd., Suite 160

