Opening date revealed for chef James Trees’ steakhouse

High Steaks Vegas will be the first spot in a casino for Trees, who has five restaurants across the Las Vegas Valley.

The High Steaks (and stakes) begin for chef James Trees.

The chef-owner of five restaurants across the Las Vegas Valley, including Esther’s Kitchen, Ada’s Food + Wine and Bar Boheme, announced Tuesday the debut date for High Steaks Vegas, his take on the modern chophouse set to occupy the former VooDoo Steak atop the Masquerade Tower of the Rio. The Las Vegas Review-Journal first reported on High Steaks.

The restaurant is now accepting reservations for dinner beginning Oct. 14 in its 240-seat space with surround-sound views of the Las Vegas Valley. High Steaks is the first place in a gaming property for Trees, a longtime champion of independent restaurants and downtown Vegas renewal, and the opening is likely to be one of the most watched of the year.

The menu, the announcement said, would feature partnerships with beef ranches, distinctive game meats, seafood towers, best-available seafood and produce sourced from farmers and suppliers, and a craft cocktail program.

“Our goal with High Steaks Vegas is to revive the classic steakhouse experience while modernizing it and showing off the incredible view,” Trees said. “We’ll have baller steaks for sure but also some value options for our local friends. We like to say: ‘This is the Vegas you were promised.’ ”

High Steaks will be open from 5 to 11 p.m. nightly. Reservations: OpenTable. For parties of 12 or more, contact events@highsteaks.vegas. Visit highsteaks.vegas or riolasvegas.com.

